Every time a Formula One car starts a race, many things are at stake: the driver’s talent, the design of the cars, and a lot of data analysis. McLaren Racing Ltd. has partnered with Splunk Inc. to maximize the value of data from each racing car’s more than 300 sensors, which monitor everything from fuel level and tire pressure to speed and battery health. The goal is to inform real-time decisions that improve performance, according to James Hodge (pictured), global vice president and chief strategy advisor – International at Splunk.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO