Tuscaloosa's Broadway Pizzeria announced Thursday that it would be closing its original location on Rice Mine road by the end of the year, after over 20 years in business. Eric Wyatt, the owner of Broadway Pizzeria, took to Facebook Thursday afternoon to break the news. He explained the reason for the closing was that his lease was expiring, and the owners of the property have different plans with the space.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO