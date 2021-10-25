CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprising Names on Cardinals Monday Injury Report

By Howard Balzer
All Cardinals
 6 days ago
Invariably, there are surprises each week on NFL teams when players show up on the Wednesday injury report with injuries that no one outside the team knew about.

However, when teams play Thursday night as the Cardinals and Packers do this week, each team is required to provide an injury report on Monday even if there wasn’t practice. The determinations are estimates of what the status would be if there was practice.

For the Cardinals, there are several eye-opening names on Monday’s report, including quarterback Kyler Murray, defensive end J.J. Watt, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, linebacker Isaiah Simmons and center Max Garcia.

Murray was listed as a full participant with a right finger injury. Watt (shoulder), Hopkins (hamstring) and Garcia (Achilles) along with linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe) and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf) would not have practiced.

Listed as limited were Simmons (shoulder) in addition to tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring) and linebackers Devon Kennard (shoulder) and Tanner Vallejo (hand/wrist). Daniels and Lawrence were inactive Sunday against Houston because of their injuries.

Many times in these situations, the injuries are minor. However, seeing Garcia listed with an Achilles injury raises questions.

Asked if Garcia's injury is potentially serious, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday afternoon, "He'll be day-to-day and see how he progresses this week."

With Rodney Hudson on reserve/injured for at least one more game, it's possible Sean Harlow and Danny Isidora could be working at center in the light practices leading up to the game against the Packers. Harlow is listed on the team's current depth chart as the backup center behind Garcia.

Garcia played 66 snaps Sunday and missed only the final five when Harlow, Danny Isidora and Josh Miles played at the end of the game.

In addition, AllCardinals learned that center Marcus Henry visited the team Monday. Henry was in training camp with the Cardinals, but was waived/injured Aug. 31 and placed on reserve/injured the following day. He was then waived from reserve/injured with an injury settlement Sept. 9. He could be a candidate for the practice squad following the Monday release of running back Tavien Feaster.

Henry played 35 snaps (71%) in the first preseason game against Kansas City and then 44 snaps (63%) against Dallas.

For the Packers, listed as not practicing is tackle Dennis Kelly (back). Limited are defensive tackle Kenny Clark (ankle), cornerback Kenny King (shoulder/back), defensive end Dean Lowry (ankle) and linebacker Preston Smith (oblique).

Those with estimated full participation are long snapper Hunter Bradley (hand), tight end Josiah Deguara (finger) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (shoulder).

Kelly, King and Smith were inactive for Green Bay’s game Sunday against Washington.

Douglas was in training camp with the Texans, but was signed to the Cardinals practice squad Sept. 3 after having his contract terminated in the cutdown to 53 players. He was signed off the Cardinals practice squad by the Packers on Oct. 6.

Comments / 1

