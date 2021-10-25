COVID-19 updates: 20 new deaths, 3,173 new cases reported over weekend

Coronavirus Outbreak

Live updates for Monday, October 18

20 new deaths, 3,173 new cases reported over weekend

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 20 new deaths over the weekend among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,540.

DPH also reported 3,173 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 789,316 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Monday that 206,974 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 30,669,295 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Monday, 527 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 133 were in intensive care units and 76 were intubated.

Friday, October 22

15 new deaths, 1,343 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 15 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,520.

DPH also reported 1,343 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 786,143 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 106,526 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 30,462,321 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 519 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 144 were in intensive care units and 82 were intubated.

Thursday, October 21

DESE says 1,804 students, 350 teachers reported COVID cases in last week

The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported Thursday that 1,804 students have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20. Additionally, DESE said that 350 teachers have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between those same dates.

“More than 2,200 public and private schools across the Commonwealth are participating in COVID testing of students and staff members being offered at no cost by the state, either rapid testing, pooled testing, test and stay, or a combination of all three,” DESE wrote. “This is more than double the number of schools that participated in testing last year.”

There are an estimated 920,000 students -- 185,000 more than were in school last spring -- and 140,000 teachers participating in in-person learning in MA public and private school buildings, meaning that 0.20% of students and 0.25% of teachers have reported COVID-19 cases.

20 new deaths, 1,267 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there were 20 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,505. The average age of patients who died of COVID was 74.

DPH also reported 1,267 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 784,800 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 93,274 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 30,355,795 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Thursday, 532 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 142 were in intensive care units and 79 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests was 1.82% Thursday.

Wednesday, October 20

11 new deaths, 1,355 new cases

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there were 11 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,485.

DPH also reported 1,355 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 783,533 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 88,044 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 30,262,521 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 559 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 144 were in intensive care units and 73 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 1.74% Wednesday, up from 1.74% Tuesday.

Tuesday, October 19

25 new deaths, 1,888 new cases

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there were 25 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,474.

DPH also reported 1,888 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 782,178 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 86,727 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 30,174,477 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Tuesday, 579 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 150 were in intensive care units and 75 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 1.74% Tuesday, up from 1.67% Monday.

State unveils latest data on breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The state’s Department of Public Health published new data Tuesday on the amount of breakthrough COVID-19 cases - defined as COVID-19 cases in people who were fully vaccinated more than 14 days ago - in Massachusetts.

Per Mass. DPH, there have been 47,929 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Saturday, October 9. That’s an increase of more than 3,000 cases from the 44,498 breakthrough cases reported in Massachusetts as of October 9. The most recent number of breakthrough cases in the commonwealth represents 1.02% of fully vaccinated individuals.

Of those cases, 1,566 resulted in hospitalizations while 371 people with breakthrough cases in the state died, DPH reported.

Monday, October 18

10 new deaths, 2,815 new cases reported over weekend

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 10 new deaths over the weekend among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,449.

DPH also reported 2,815 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 780,290 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Monday that 202,118 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 30,087,750 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Monday, 569 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 138 were in intensive care units and 75 were intubated.

Friday, October 15

12 new deaths, 1,512 new cases

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 12 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,439.

DPH also reported 1,512 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 777,475 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 105,638 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 29,885,632 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 541 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 140 were in intensive care units and 80 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 2.05% Friday, up from 2.03% Thursday.

Thursday, October 14

602 City of Boston employees out of compliance with vax mandate

The City of Boston announced Thursday that 602 phase one employees are not in compliance with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“The number of people out of compliance fluctuates as some people get in compliance and others are newly out of compliance,” the city wrote in a release Thursday.

Yesterday, the city announced that 637 employees were non-compliant and would be placed on administrative leave. That number was as high as 812 as of Wednesday morning.

14 new deaths, 1,560 new cases

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there were 14 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,427.

DPH also reported 1,560 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 775,963 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 107,844 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 29,779,994 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Thursday, 567 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 142 were in intensive care units and 83 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 2.03% Thursday, up from 2.01% Wednesday, and up from 1.88% Tuesday.

Wednesday, October 13

19 new deaths, 1,471 new cases

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there were 19 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,413.

DPH also reported 1,471 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 774,473 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 77,849 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 29,672,150 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 556 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 151 were in intensive care units and 91 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 2.01% Wednesday, up from 1.88% Tuesday.

Tuesday, October 12

36 new deaths, 4,466 new cases reported over holiday weekend

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there were 36 new deaths over the holiday weekend among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,394.

DPH also reported 4,466 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 772,932 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 238,997 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 29,594,301 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Tuesday, 541 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 144 were in intensive care units and 92 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 1.88% Tuesday. That’s an increase from Friday’s rate of 1.80% and Thursday’s 1.84%.

State unveils latest data on breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The state’s Department of Public Health published new data Tuesday on the amount of breakthrough COVID-19 cases - defined as COVID-19 cases in people who were fully vaccinated more than 14 days ago - in Massachusetts.

Per Mass. DPH, there have been 44,498 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Saturday, October 9. That’s an increase of more than 4,000 cases from the 40,464 breakthrough cases reported in Massachusetts as of October 2. The most recent number of breakthrough cases in the commonwealth represents 0.95% of fully vaccinated individuals.

Of those cases, 1,428 resulted in hospitalizations while 345 people with breakthrough cases in the state died, DPH reported.

Friday, October 8

16 new deaths, 1,583 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 16 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,358. The average age of patients who died of COVID was 72. There was also 1 death reported of a person with a probable case of the virus.

DPH also reported 1,583 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 768,466 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 115,392 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 29,355,304 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 562 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 147 were in intensive care units and 93 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests decreased slightly to 1.80%, down from 1.84% Thursday.

Thursday, October 7

DESE says 1,918 students, 330 teachers reported COVID cases in last week

The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported Thursday that 1,918 students have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6. Additionally, DESE said that 330 teachers have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between those same dates.

“More than 2,200 public and private schools across the Commonwealth are participating in COVID testing of students and staff members being offered at no cost by the state, either rapid testing, pooled testing, test and stay, or a combination of all three,” DESE wrote. “This is more than double the number of schools that participated in testing last year.”

There are an estimated 920,000 students -- 185,000 more than were in school last spring -- and 140,000 teachers participating in in-person learning in MA public and private school buildings, meaning that 0.21% of students and 0.24% of teachers have reported COVID-19 cases.

22 new deaths, 1,532 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there were 22 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,342. The average age of patients who died of COVID was 72.

DPH also reported 1,532 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 766,883 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 102,065 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 29,239,912 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Thursday, 571 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 150 were in intensive care units and 92 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased slightly to 1.84% Thursday, up from 1.83% Wednesday.

Wednesday, October 6

27 new deaths, 1,492 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there were 27 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,320. The average age of patients who died of COVID was 72.

DPH also reported 1,492 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 765,351 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 101,368 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 29,137,847 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 589 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 156 were in intensive care units and 88 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased slightly to 1.83% Wednesday, up from 1.79% Tuesday.

Tuesday, October 5

21 new deaths, 1,184 new cases

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there were 21 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,293. The average age of patients who died of COVID was 73.

DPH also reported 1,184 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 763,859 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 54,597 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 29,036,479 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Tuesday, 584 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 166 were in intensive care units and 92 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 1.79% Tuesday, up from 1.69% Monday.

Monday, October 4

12 new deaths, 3,283 new cases reported over weekend

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 12 new deaths over the weekend among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,272.

DPH also reported 3,283 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 762,675 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Monday that 213,676 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 28,981,882 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Monday, 581 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 164 were in intensive care units and 99 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests dropped to 1.69% Monday. That’s a decrease from Friday’s rate of 1.96% and Thursday’s 1.94%.

Friday, October 1

20 new deaths, 1,543 new cases

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 20 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,260.

DPH also reported 1,543 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 759,392 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 105,020 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 28,768,206 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 602 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 158 were in intensive care units and 99 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased slightly to 1.96%, up from 1.94% Thursday.

The average age of patients who died of COVID was 73.

