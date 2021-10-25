CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Coinbase Users Faced Connectivity Issues

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Users faced outages in accessing Coinbase Global Inc's (NASDAQ: COIN) portfolio management, website, and app, as per Downdetector.com. Coinbase tweeted experiencing intermittent connectivity issues...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Arista should see an uptick in demand as cloud computing becomes more popular. The Trade Desk should benefit as ad spend shifts to programmatic platforms. The stock market is among the best ways to build wealth, but there's no one-size-fits-all strategy. For instance, an exchange traded fund (ETF) offers instant diversification, and buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is a simple way to generate solid returns.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin and Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

Bitcoin and Ethereum are hovering around all-time highs. The long-term future remains bright, even at these prices. Despite the potential, there are better ways to invest than diving in headfirst right now. If you've got a bad case of fear of missing out (FOMO) when it comes to Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC)...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Mobile#Coinbase Global Inc#Downdetector Com#13 08 Et
The Motley Fool

Got $300? Here's 1 Great Stock to Buy and Hold

PayPal is riding the secular growth of e-commerce to bring seamless payments solutions to the world. The leading fintech benefits from some important strengths that make it difficult for rivals to compete. Given its history of success and outstanding financial metrics, PayPal makes for a solid investment today. You've decided...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Computers
bitcoinist.com

Coinbase Pulls A Robinhood As Users Are Unable To Trade Shiba Inu During Rally

Shiba Inu recently rallied to a new high this week. Investors saw massive gains when the meme coin hit a new all-time high of almost $0.00009, resulting from a surge in trading activity in the altcoin. Similar to its predecessor Dogecoin, when the meme coin hit its new high, investors scrambled to sell and take profits. However, Coinbase, which has become known as the leading exchange to trade Shiba Inu, went offline, leaving traders unable to sell their holdings.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Daily Californian

Wi-Fi connectivity issues continue to cause difficulties on campus

Campus Wi-Fi issues have caused longer wait times when trying to connect devices, despite efforts to fix connectivity issues since the beginning of the semester. According to campus Executive Director of Information Technology Infrastructure Dave Browne, efforts to address Wi-Fi issues from earlier in the year have been successful, but the changes implemented did not fix all the issues that the school is currently experiencing.
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Windows 11: Users reporting printer issues and lagging performance

If you took a chance on Microsoft’s new Windows 11 operating system, you know all too well that it hasn’t been a smooth rollout. The system has only been out for a few weeks, and there have already been several updates to fix problems. With every update, Microsoft seems no...
SOFTWARE
FXStreet.com

Coinbase: Time to believe in crypto

Coinbase is a secure online platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currencies. The company calls its mission the creation of an open financial system for the world. What happened?. There are several factors, which point to the bright future of the Coinbase company. Coinbase earns on commissions. The...
MARKETS
opensource.com

Diagnose connectivity issues with the Linux ping command

Networked computers are so common these days that most of us take it for granted that a computer on one side of a room can contact one on the other side of the room, much less the other side of the world. When it works as designed, networking is what makes the Internet, the cloud, file shares, media streaming, remote administration, printing, and much more possible. When something goes wrong, it can sometimes be challenging to diagnose. One of the most fundamental diagnostic tools for networked connectivity is the ping command.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Why This Coinbase Analyst Is Bullish

Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) stock offers investors “direct exposure to increased retail and institutional adoption” of digital currencies, according to Citi. The Coinbase Global Analyst: Peter Christiansen initiated coverage of Coinbase Global with a Buy rating and a price target of $415. The Coinbase Global Thesis: The company has significant...
STOCKS
Business Insider

How to reset your Amazon Firestick's remote and fix connection issues

You can reset your Amazon Firestick's remote by pressing and holding a series of different buttons. The exact way to reset your Firestick remote will depend on what version of the remote you own. You should reset your remote if your Firestick stops responding to it, and changing the batteries...
ELECTRONICS
u.today

Assemble Protocol Listed on Coinbase, Facing Large Volume Spurt

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
bioworld.com

Alivecor taps blockchain technology to connect Kardiamobile users with physicians

Alivecor Inc. is partnering with blockchain technology company Solve.Care to connect users of its Kardiamobile device to physicians through a telehealth network. Tallinn, Estonia-based Solve.Care’s blockchain platform, the Global Telehealth Exchange (GTHE), is an open global cross-border telehealth network currently available in 27 countries. Alivecor’s Kardiamobile 6L device is the first and only six-lead personal ECG cleared by the FDA. Through the partnership, Kardiamobile devices will be integrated with GTHE where physicians will be able to access a user’s electrocardiogram (ECG) reading upon their consent through teleconsultations.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Today?

China market watchdog State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) expects more from "super-large platforms" like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) (OTC: MPNGY) in data protection, treatment of workers, and fair competition, Reuters reports. The super large platforms definition includes over 500...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Steel Rips Higher And Approaches Resistance

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares shot higher Friday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. The company reported quarterly earnings of $5.36 per share, beating the estimate of $4.85 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $5.96 billion, beating the estimate of $5.79 billion. United States...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
82K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy