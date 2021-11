PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. Final clearance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected next week. This comes as the Philadelphia School District announced a new vaccine mandate for student-athletes. There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in several sports teams. Doctors say the virus spreads easily when people are in close contact, and that’s why the school district says all student-athletes in Philadelphia will have to be vaccinated. The deadline for winter sports is Dec 18. Until then, students will continue...

