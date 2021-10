WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — An isolated mechanical issue triggered fire alarms which lead to an evacuation and some flight delays Sunday at Bradley International Airport. Officials said the fire alarms were triggered around 5:15 a.m. by "an isolated mechanical issue." People in the terminal were evacuated for a short time while the fire department investigated. When it was clear, travelers were let back in the building.

