What meteorologists are saying about the coming Nor’easter

The rain will get heavier throughout the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

New England is in for a pummeling over the next two days, all thanks to a classic autumn Nor’easter.

The National Weather Service branch in Boston is predicting the worst weather Tuesday night into Wednesday, with heavy wind beginning Tuesday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is urging residents to take this time before the storm really hits to prepare for power outages and flooding. The National Weather Service is predicting the most damaging winds across Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the islands. By 11 p.m. on Monday, strong wind warnings had been issued for most of the Cape, as well as Fall River and New Bedford.

WBZ meteorologist Eric Fisher even pointed out that this time of year has seen lots of extreme weather, including a snowstorm last year.

Here’s what local meteorologists are saying about the coming weather:

Kelly Ann Cicalese, WCVB: “Expecting strong wind & rain impacts from our incoming Nor’easter over the next 48 hours.”

Eric Fisher, WBZ: “BIG wind inbound Tuesday evening and night.”

Pamela Gardner, NBC10 Boston: “Thankfully, this storm isn’t hitting last week during the full moon.”

A.J. Burnett, WCVB: “They’ll just get worse as the afternoon wears on.”