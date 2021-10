Utah is one of only a handful of states that taxes food, but one state legislator says taxing groceries should become a thing of the past. The state currently charges a 1.75% tax on food, while some counties and cities across Utah can add to that, up to a total of 3%. But state Rep. Rosemary Lesser, D-Ogden, said she thinks the state needs to find other sources of revenue. She said the food tax is especially onerous for low-income families and retirees on fixed incomes.

UTAH STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO