CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Jason Rothmeyer Chats With ‘The Nine Club’

The Berrics Canteen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper progressive and stylish 1990s pro Jason Rothmeyer (aka Rothdigga) sat down with The Nine Club for episode #206 of the long-running series. He talks with the crew about skating with Ron Chatman;...

theberrics.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Berrics Canteen

The Nine Club Interviews Manny Santiago

Manny Santiago, the last of the Mo’Ricans, is in the hot seat for the latest episode of The Nine Club. He talks with the crew about Puerto Rico, and growing up in Massachusetts; starting skating at 15; meeting Dave Bachinsky; getting on Think Skateboards; meeting Felix Arguelles, and then riding for his brand Ammo; how Santiago got on Famous; starting his own company, Fortune; his MSA (“Manny Slays All”) website; riding for Ecko; filming for his concept video part ‘California’; getting his footage stolen and then having to re-film all his tricks; what really happened to his front tooth; having a skatepark in his backyard; dating WBATB’s Christiana Means; and that feeling when you’re skating in the Olympics. Check out his interview, above!
ENTERTAINMENT
The Berrics Canteen

‘Skate Jawn’ Premieres Jack Moore’s ‘Friendship Express’ Video

Last summer was an interesting time for filming skate videos in the city—not quite lockdown/masks… optional? Skaters all over seemed to be making up for lost time with a renewed energy to get as much footage in the bank as possible, because you never know what the hell is coming next. Well, in the case of New England and the Eastern Seaboard, there’s a gnarly storm a-brewin’ this week which is sure to cause flooding, property damage, and a lot of wet skatespots. If this is your neck of the woods, you best log those clips now and spend the upcoming rainy days editing.
SPORTS
The Berrics Canteen

Meet F.S.C. Team Rider & Artist Vince Duran

Australian brand F.S.C., a 100% skater-owned and operated company, takes a different approach to skate commerce: The riders design the graphics, and they’re the ones who sell and even ship the decks out! That’s the kind of hands-on service you don’t really experience very much anymore, and it’s pretty sick to see a brand’s team take that much pride in their work (the acronym does stand for Fun Skateboard Collection, after all).
SPORTS
The Berrics Canteen

Adidas Debuts ‘Archive’ Series With Classic Mark Suciu ‘Philadelphia’ Footage

The history of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania skateboarding is full of memorable clips and trajectory-changing moments, and one of the most impactful parts to emerge from the city is definitely Mark Suciu‘s ‘Philadelphia’. The 2013 video, assembled by Berrics favorite Chris Mulhern, highlighted some of the city’s many treats (well, the ones that are still standing… RIP Love) and showed Suciu in his element. Adidas is using ‘Philadelphia’ as a springboard for its latest video series, ‘Archive’, with episodes focusing on behind-the-scenes details and raw footage. If this was a DVD, ‘Archive’ is the commentary, deleted scenes, and extended scenes, all wrapped up in one. Like some of the hyper-literate Suciu’s favorite books, there’s more to the ‘Philadelphia’ story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Chatman
The Berrics Canteen

Street League Skateboarding Announces Cariuma Partnership

Street League Skateboarding announced today—ahead of its tour stop in Lake Havasu, Arizona, tomorrow—that Cariuma is one of this year’s partners. The 2021 Championship Tour will feature 22 Olympians, and unsurprisingly a lot of these skaters also ride for Cariuma: Salt Lake City men’s champion Gustavo Ribeiro, from Portugal; Olympic men’s silver medalist Kelvin Hoefler, and Lucas Rabelo, from Brazil; and Jagger Eaton, the men’s street bronze Olympic medalist. Stay tuned for more coverage of the SLS Lake Havasu stop!
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Berrics Canteen

BATB 12.5 Squid Game: TJ Rogers Vs. Ben Nordberg

Wanna get paid for playing a kid’s game? Ben Nordberg needed to make a few quid, so he did the Squid; TJ Rogers wanted to make a quick loonie so he put on the green tracksuitee. But don’t let the ref catch you slippin’ (The Berrics floor is like glass). And, yes, we really DO murder the skaters and we DON’T want to hear about it in the comments.
SPORTS
kisswtlz.com

Paige B. Chats: The Whispers Call In!

You know, it’s not everyday that you get to be on the line with some R&B/Soul ICONS, but that’s exactly what happened in this new interview! The Whispers call in to talk about their new single, “It’s Been Too Long,” as well as how they manage to have both a successful, impactful career AND a strong brotherhood for over 55 years without missing a single beat! It was truly an honor! Take a listen above!
MUSIC
NPR

Title Nine: Missy Park

As an avid athlete and college basketball player, Missy Park was lucky to grow up during the early era of Title IX, the 1972 law that created new opportunities for young women to play sports. But in the years before Lululemon and Athleta, activewear for women was either ill-fitting or non-existent.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboards#Photography#The Nine Club#New Balance Numeric
twincitieslive.com

10/25 Host Chat

Miss Shannan Paul, a Twin Cities media personality, is filling in at the co-host seat. Miss Shannan fills us in on The Autism Society of Minnesota’s annual Puzzle Contest Fundraiser coming up on November 6th.
TV & VIDEOS
The Berrics Canteen

Watch Blake Johnson Skate Barcelona’s Born Plaza

Blake Johnson has been spending a lot of time in Barcelona, Spain, lately and—after winning his Round 1 King of MACBA match against Trent McClung this month—it looks like he’ll be there for a while yet. In his latest video for Bones Bearings, Johnson lets off a little post-MACBA match steam at the utterly perfect Born Skateplaza on Passeig Circumval.lació—built above the dressing rooms for the adjacent sports center’s swimming pool (he could literally go have a shvitz after the sesh). Blake Johnson is Born to roll… watch his recent clips at the spot, above!
SPORTS
The Berrics Canteen

Ride Along With Nyjah Huston For Monster’s ‘In Passing’

Monster Energy tagged along with Nyjah Huston for a road trip to the recent Street League stop in Salt Lake City, Utah, for an episode of ‘In Passing’, and it will give you strong ‘Send Saturdays’ vibes. The usual suspects are all here—David Loy; Dominick Walker; Alex Midler—with some very interesting stops along the way, and at least one interaction with a cop (who also happens to be a fan). Watch the video, above, and then plan your own road trip with the boys (or girls, or both).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Berrics Canteen

Insight TV’s ‘A Simple Path’ Season 2: Episode 3

The second season of ‘A Simple Path’ keeps rolling along as Yann Horowitz heads to Milan, Italy, for his next adventure. The latest episode of Insight TV’s series shows you a skate landscape you’ve never seen before. Watch as the Italian skate scene continues to mesmerize audiences around the world. ‘A Simple Path’ is available to watch now at Insight.TV!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
The Berrics Canteen

One Day Left To Watch The Latest ‘A Simple Path’ Episode

In the third episode of ‘A Simple Path’ Season 2—available here on The Berrics until 8:00am PST Saturday—Yann Horowitz headed to Milan, Italy, for his next adventure. The latest episode of Insight TV’s series has us rocking our way through uncharted territory, and Horowitz shows you a skate landscape you’ve never seen before. Watch as the Italian skate scene continues to mesmerize audiences around the world. All previous episodes of ‘A Simple Path’, along with a lot of other great content, is available to watch now at Insight.TV!
TV & VIDEOS
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.
NBA
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Now Back With Company

Welcome back. There have been more wrestlers throughout WWE’s history than anyone can reasonably keep track of and it can be interesting to see what happens once they leave. Some wrestlers get to go somewhere else and continue their careers. On the other hand, some move on and get into another industry. Then there are some who wind up leaving and then coming back later, which is what seems to have happened again.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy