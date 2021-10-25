CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints' Kwon Alexander: Activated by Saints

 6 days ago

Alexander (elbow) was activated from injured reserve Monday, Field Yates of ESPN...

Saints designate LB Kwon Alexander, DE Marcus Davenport, WR Tre'Quan Smith for return

Alexander (elbow) and Davenport (shoulder) were both placed on IR in mid-September, meaning the earliest they could have returned was Week 5. The Saints moved Davenport back into their starting lineup to start this season, providing the player with an opportunity to re-establish himself opposite Cameron Jordan. Davenport registered a sack and two QB hits in the Saints’ dominant Week 1 win over the Packers.
Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
Saints Shuffle Roster, Activate Three Players From IR

The Saints are welcoming back three players for tonight’s game against the Seahawks. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports (via Twitter) that New Orleans is activating linebacker Kwon Alexander, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith from IR. The three players returned to practice last week, and they’ll all be eligible to play tonight.
Latest On Saints’ Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas is still a few weeks away from returning to action (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). The Saints star is already eligible to come off of the PUP list, but he can’t feasibly play again until sometime in November. [RELATED: Saints Release CB Desmond Trufant, Others]. The sixth-year...
Alvin Kamara’s tweet after Mark Ingram trade will pump up Saints fans

Mark Ingram is back with the Saints after a trade and fellow running back Alvin Kamara’s reaction to the news is sure to get New Orleans buzzing. Mark Ingram is heading back to the New Orleans Saints after the organization traded for the veteran running back with the Houston Texans in a move that also includes swapping late-round draft picks.
Saints active roster for 'Monday Night Football' by jersey number

Here we go: the New Orleans Saints have filed their list of last-minute roster moves and announced which players will be on hand for their “Monday Night Football” showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. A handful of players will be inactive, but that may not be decided until the final minutes before kickoff. Here is who will be available to play at Lumen Field:
Saints Fans Are Furious With Buccaneers Player’s Celebration

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening. New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury. Later...
Saints 49ners

NEW ORLEANS - The injury bug eventually comes for everyone, even Mr. Invincible himself in Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Saints no match for DCA

DONELSON — The Donelson Christian Academy Wildcats raced out to a 32-0 halftime lead en route to a 53-0 win Friday night over Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Saints at Ken Redmond Field. Things got off to a rocky start early for the Saints af quarterback Noah Klienmann connected with Kameron...
