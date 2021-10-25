Saints' Kwon Alexander: Activated by Saints

Alexander (elbow) and Davenport (shoulder) were both placed on IR in mid-September, meaning the earliest they could have returned was Week 5. The Saints moved Davenport back into their starting lineup to start this season, providing the player with an opportunity to re-establish himself opposite Cameron Jordan. Davenport registered a sack and two QB hits in the Saints’ dominant Week 1 win over the Packers.
The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. OCT 24 BENCHED The Houston Texans saw enough out of third-year offensive guard Max Scharping...
On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
Aaron Rodgers has made several memorable Thursday Night Football appearances ever since he subbed in for Brett Favre against the Dallas Cowboys in 2007. There was the Miracle in Motown in 2015 and great performances against the Bears and Vikings. This week offers something new. The Packers are underdogs on...
The Saints are welcoming back three players for tonight’s game against the Seahawks. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports (via Twitter) that New Orleans is activating linebacker Kwon Alexander, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith from IR. The three players returned to practice last week, and they’ll all be eligible to play tonight.
Michael Thomas is still a few weeks away from returning to action (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). The Saints star is already eligible to come off of the PUP list, but he can’t feasibly play again until sometime in November. [RELATED: Saints Release CB Desmond Trufant, Others]. The sixth-year...
Mark Ingram is back with the Saints after a trade and fellow running back Alvin Kamara’s reaction to the news is sure to get New Orleans buzzing. Mark Ingram is heading back to the New Orleans Saints after the organization traded for the veteran running back with the Houston Texans in a move that also includes swapping late-round draft picks.
Here we go: the New Orleans Saints have filed their list of last-minute roster moves and announced which players will be on hand for their “Monday Night Football” showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. A handful of players will be inactive, but that may not be decided until the final minutes before kickoff. Here is who will be available to play at Lumen Field:
The New Orleans Saints will be getting some help against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Former LSU Tigers linebacker Kwon Alexander will be suiting up after being activated from the injured reserve list. Alexander has been on the IR since he suffered an elbow injury following Achilles surgery...
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening. New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury. Later...
DONELSON — The Donelson Christian Academy Wildcats raced out to a 32-0 halftime lead en route to a 53-0 win Friday night over Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Saints at Ken Redmond Field. Things got off to a rocky start early for the Saints af quarterback Noah Klienmann connected with Kameron...
