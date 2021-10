The Boston Celtics have gotten great games from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown this season, but never at the same time. When Brown scored 46 points in an opening-night loss to the New York Knicks, Tatum shot 7-of-30 from the field. When Tatum scored 31 points in Sunday's win over the Houston Rockets, Brown missed the game entirely. Boston's hopes this season rest on both Tatum and Brown humming, and on Monday, they did just that.

