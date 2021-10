Brown (knee) will not play Sunday against the Rockets but hopes to play Monday at Charlotte. It sounds like Brown's absence from Sunday's game is only precautionary, and coach Ime Udoka said the dynamic wing will rest Sunday with the hope that he can take the floor for the second half of the back-to-back set. The Celtics will start Dennis Schroder alongside Marcus Smart in the backcourt Sunday in Brown's absence.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO