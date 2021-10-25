CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Shopping and shipping concerns ahead of holiday rush

By Ali Touhey
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lEvTg_0ccL4sFd00

Shopping season is here, at least if you’re Ryan Aldridge from Lockport.

“We’ve already given each other ideas and taken the kids out shopping looking for stuff.”

The dad of two said planning early is a priority especially this year after researching the likelihood of supply shortages and shipping delays.

UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service all explained how international supply chain issues will impact you at home.

“Our disciplined planning and collaboration with our largest customers allows us to maintain capacity to also reliably deliver for our small and medium-sized customers. Last year, UPS had the industry’s highest on-time delivery performance, exceeding 96% of all packages delivered on time, every week from October 1 through December 26,” said a U.P.S. spokesman.

A FedEx spokeswoman said they’re working to hire 2,600 employees across New York and New Jersey.

“FedEx continues to navigate operational challenges due to constrained labor markets, increased package volume and the ongoing pandemic. We are taking bold action in order to provide the best possible service to our customers. We’re accelerating our efforts to bolster capacity, which includes a laser-like focus on people, facilities and technology.   We strongly encourage all customers planning on shopping online for the holidays to shop early and ship early! “

The postal service said it carefully plans for peak season every year, and it’s currently hiring more than 40,000 seasonal workers to handle increased shipping needs.

“In addition to hiring, the Postal Service is preparing for the higher delivery demands of the 2021 holiday peak season by leasing millions of additional square feet of mail and package sortation facilities and installing new processing equipment to accommodate higher mail and package volumes,” a spokeswoman explained.

University at Buffalo Operations Management Professor Nallan Suresh is one of many experts who said clogged ports, a stressed trucking industry, labor shortages, higher demand and higher shipping costs will likely cause delays.

“They’re doing everything possible. They’re responding very fast and well. But looking at supply issues and conditions at the ports, I’m afraid there is going to be disruptions.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Holiday online shopping comes with its risks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The stress and time that comes with holiday shopping have pushed many to turn to the web for all their gift-giving needs. But with using the internet, comes many risks that you might not find in a traditional store. And using third-party payment apps like Venmo and Cash App opens users […]
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Rush, NY
City
Lockport, NY
Lockport, NY
Lifestyle
Lockport, NY
Business
NBC Connecticut

USPS Hiring as It Gears Up for Holiday Rush

We are still in October and already a lot of people are out there buying and shipping gifts for the holidays. Why? Because we're still dealing with supply chain issues just about everywhere. And also, there's that ongoing need for more workers to actually get your packages delivered. Amy Gibbs...
HARTFORD, CT
WTKR

Holiday shopping opportunities on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - This holiday season Facebook and Instagram offer new and exciting ways to complete your holiday shopping, all from the comfort of your home, while having access to brands and businesses from across the country. Journalist and smart shopping expert Trae Bodge shares tips, tricks and surprises that you never knew when shopping on Facebook and Instagram this holiday season.
INTERNET
Kiplinger

Holiday Shopping in 2021 Will Be a Struggle

The holidays are alleged to include tidings of comfort and joy, and maybe those will come to pass. But in between, a vortex looms for shoppers looking to spend some of their pent-up savings. The main culprit: a supply chain meltdown that stretches from manufacturing plants in Asia to retailers’...
RETAIL
KFYR-TV

Shop local to avoid shipping delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has created a number of shipping issues around the country. Supply chain bottlenecks have slowed manufacturing, backed up ports, and delayed delivery times by weeks to months. The impact this could have on local businesses is huge. Americans often shop online from big retailers...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Rush#Shipping#Us Postal Service#The U S Postal Service#Ups#U P S#Fedex#The Postal Service
pymnts.com

2021 Holiday Shopping Outlook

NEW DATA: Nearly 90% of US Consumers Plan Online Holiday Purchases in 2021 — 13% More Than in 2020. It’s almost go time for the holiday shopping season, and 87% of U.S. consumers plan to make at least some of their purchases online — 13% more than did in 2020. The 2021 Holiday Shopping Outlook, a PYMNTS and Kount collaboration, surveyed more than 3,600 consumers to learn what is driving online sales this holiday season and the impact of product availability and personalized rewards on merchant preference.
SHOPPING
spectrumnews1.com

Shipping delays, eagerness bring early start to holiday shopping

CEDARBURG, Wis. — All the buzz about shipping delays and supply shortages may be prompting people to shop early for the holidays. Staff at Up the Creek, a gift boutique in downtown Cedarburg, said demand for holiday merchandise has been up way earlier than normal as people come in to make sure it is still in stock.
CEDARBURG, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Shopping
pymnts

Post Office Promises to Be Ready for Holiday Rush

The U.S. Postal Service is adding 45 new facilities for the holiday shipping season to handle the expected increase in volume, adding 112 new machines to sort packages and hiring 40,000 seasonal workers, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The moves are part of the...
INDUSTRY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Holiday Expectations for DFW Shipping Hub

It’s not even Halloween and there are worries about supplying stores this year for the Christmas holiday season. The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the supply chain all the way from manufacturers to customers. The nation is counting on DFW to help get goods to market. "An awful lot of stuff...
DALLAS, TX
WAVY News 10

Holiday Smart Shopping Tips

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Holiday shopping is getting easier this year with lots of new upgrades from online shopping to discovering new small businesses in your own neighborhood. Journalist and shopping expert, Trae Bodge, is teaming up with Facebook and Instagram to help us all shop a lot smarter this...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
houstoncitybook.com

Shop Early — and for a Cause — with the Holiday Shopping Card

Need an excuse to shop local and save money? Probably not — but the annual Holiday Shopping Card also offers Houstonians a chance to give back to the community in the process!. Through the end of the month, more than 475 Houston-area retailers and restaurants are offering 20 percent off...
HOUSTON, TX
fox5ny.com

FTC warns about ‘Amazon impersonators’ ahead of holiday shopping season

WASHINGTON - As the holiday shopping season nears, the Federal Trade Commission is warning Americans about a scam involving impersonators pretending they work for Amazon. The commission said the scams can manifest in different ways. In one scenario, Acting Associate Director Maria Mayo said scammers can contact you to offer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kfrxfm.com

Shop Early This Holiday Season

Due to product and employee shortages, this holiday season may be slim with presents. USPS has officially hit a slow pace in getting packages out in time so experts say to start shopping early. Many stores are starting “Black Friday” shopping deals early so get those Holiday Lists ready and bought before you cannot get anything. For more information, read the story at 1011 news.
INDUSTRY
chainstoreage.com

Study: Supply chain, shipping issues could boost in-store holiday shopping

Consumers are not only shopping earlier than ever this holiday season, they are also altering their shopping behavior. Almost six in 10 (58%) respondents in a consumer survey from shopping rewards app Shopkick said they are seeing higher shipping costs and 23% are already experiencing shipping delays. As a result, 68% of all respondents are reconsidering how they will shop this holiday season. Also, 80% of respondents who shop online said that expected delays and high shipping costs could force them to reconsider how and where they make holiday purchases in 2021.
SHOPPING
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FedEx Encourages Early Holiday Shipping

Even before Halloween, retailers and shipping companies across the country are urging consumers to do their holiday online shopping and shipping sooner rather than later. “It has been a challenging 20 months for sure as we’ve navigated the pandemic and what we’re seeing now is just further increases in online shipping and shopping as people become more comfortable with that,” said Jenny Robertson, FedEx senior vice president of integrated marketing and communications. “That increase in volume coupled with labor shortages and supply chain issues around the world are setting us up for a season that will be like no other.”
INDUSTRY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy