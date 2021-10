Central Square, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who suffers from dementia was reported missing Saturday morning. Craig Wilson, 73, of Central Square, was last seen at about 9 a.m. on Michaels Way in the village of Central Square, according to a New York State missing vulnerable adult alert. He may be in need of medical attention, according to the alert.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO