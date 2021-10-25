CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio sues Biden over reversal of Trump-era abortion referral ban

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrPgI_0ccL4jYK00
© UPI Photo

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Monday seeking to restore a Trump-era ban on abortion referrals that the administration overturned earlier in October.

As Yost's office specified in a release, the suit is not challenging the right to an abortion but is instead seeking to reinstate two measures.

The measures Yost is seeking to reinstate require federally funded family planning clinics to be "physically and financially independent of abortion clinics" and mandate that they "refrain" from referring patients for abortions.

Earlier in October, the Biden administration rescinded the Trump-era measures, with the new rules set to go into effect beginning on Nov. 8. This decision by the White House restored the Title X program, from which federally funded family planning clinics receive funding, to how it operated between the years of 2000 and 2019.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said at the time, "We are making clear that access to quality family planning care includes accurate information and referrals — based on a patient’s needs and direction."

However, Yost alleged that the Biden administration's decision was breaking federal law.

“You can’t 'follow the money' when all the money is dumped into one pot and mixed together,” Yost said in a statement. “Federal law prohibits taxpayer funding of abortion — and that law means nothing if the federal money isn’t kept separate. That, frankly, is the real reason behind the rule.”

Yost's challenge to the new rules is joined by Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina and West Virginia. Not all of these states participate in Title X.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Eighteen states filed three separate lawsuits Friday to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law. Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to one lawsuit, which was filed in a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Texas Abortion Law Gets Supreme Court Hearing; Biden Abandons Drug Pricing Reform; Florida Sues Over Vaccine Mandates

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Texas’ abortion law on November 1; President Joe Biden gives up push for drug pricing reform in social spending bill; Florida governor sues the Biden administration over vaccine mandates for federal workers. Supreme Court to Hear Arguments Over Texas’ Abortion Law. According to...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
City
Florida, OH
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
themissouritimes.com

Missouri attorney general sues Biden administration over ‘unconstitutional’ vaccine mandate

Attorney General Eric Schmitt led a multistate lawsuit against the Biden administration Friday opposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees and contractors. “If the federal government attempts to unconstitutionally exert its will and force federal contractors to mandate vaccinations, the workforce and businesses could be decimated, further exacerbating the supply chain and workforce crises,” Schmitt said. “The federal government should not be mandating vaccinations, and that’s why we filed suit today – to halt this illegal, unconstitutional action.”
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Sues Biden Over ‘Unlawful Vaccine Mandate’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration seeking an immediate end to what state officials call the “unlawful requirement that federal government contractors ensure that all employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine.” Attorney General Ashley Moody is demanding the court hold President Biden’s executive order unlawful and issue injunctive relief to stop the enforcement of the illegal action. Moody said Florida companies, public and private, receive millions of dollars in federal contracts annually and will be negatively impacted by the unlawful requirements. “I have never seen such blatant disregard for the Constitution or the laws governing our...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Xavier Becerra
Cleveland Scene

Ohio City Passes Ban on Abortions, Even Though No Abortion Providers Are Actually Located There

If you want an abortion, you'll now have to get one somewhere other than Mason — but you couldn't get one there to begin with anyway. After attempting to ban abortion within the city limits in previous council meetings, Mason City Council finally went through with it on Monday. During the Oct. 25 meeting, council members voted 4-3 to outlaw abortion at all gestational stages within Mason's city limits and punish those who "aid and abet" abortions through funding, transportation and more. Violators could be fined $2,500 and spend a year in prison.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Columbus Dispatch

Ohio sues over federal rule that returns Title X money to family planning clinics that make abortion referrals

Ohio is suing the Biden administration over a rule allowing family planning clinics that provide abortion referrals to receive federal funds. The lawsuit, led by Attorney General Dave Yost, comes weeks after officials reversed a 2019 policy under former President Donald Trump that barred Title X recipients from directing patients to abortion services. The program distributes money to a range of organizations like Planned Parenthood that provide reproductive health care services at a low cost.
OHIO STATE
leedaily.com

Biden Administration Wants Supreme Court to Stop Texas Abortion Ban Law

Washington – The Biden administration is all set to implement various new bills that are supposed to bring a “massive” change. It is also against a Texas law that bans abortion. The Biden administration wants the Supreme Court to stop this law. However, on Friday, the Supreme Court has made...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Biden urges supreme court to block Texas’ near-total abortion ban

The Biden administration has asked the supreme court to block Texas’ extreme abortion ban as a battle over its constitutionality plays out in the courts. The Texas law, which has halted most abortions in the state, defies the supreme court’s major decisions on abortion rights “by banning abortion long before viability – indeed, before many women even realize they are pregnant”, the US justice department wrote in its plea to the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Ohio Attorney General#Abortion Clinics#Trump#The White House#Health And Human Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

375K+
Followers
43K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy