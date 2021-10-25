CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax, Loudoun by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Loudoun A SEVERE...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1230 PM EDT /1130 AM CDT/. Target Area: Defiance The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. Tiffin River At Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana...Michigan Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio...Michigan Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 10:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 9.4 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs on DeKalb County Road 42 about 3 miles northeast of Newville. Considerable agricultural and low land flooding occurs along the St. Joseph River to the Cedarville Reservoir. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.3 feet on 04/23/1947.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 07:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-31 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING WEST OF SLEETMUTE * WHAT...Snow with additional accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lower Kuskokwim Valley west of Sleetmute. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be hazardous.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-01 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie County; Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation with locally heavy bands of snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts expected. A light glaze of ice is likely. * WHERE...Extreme southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska panhandle. This includes the cities of Cheyenne, Scottsbluff, Sidney and Wheatland. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally heavy banded snow possible late this afternoon through tonight. Residents and travelers should be prepared for sudden drops in visibilities down to one quarter mile and slick snow-covered roadways.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 13:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-31 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected including freezing drizzle, fog and localized snow showers. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Including the towns of Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, Chadron and Alliance. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Upper Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-31 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Upper Wind River Basin Dense Fog This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility around a tenth of a mile. Roads could be slick in spots. * WHERE...Togwotee Pass. * WHEN...Through 1 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. When fog is encountered, turn on your headlights so other can see you, and slow down.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Box Butte, Dawes, North Sioux, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; North Sioux; South Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected including freezing drizzle, fog and localized snow showers. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Including the towns of Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, Chadron and Alliance. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 05:55:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-31 11:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound THE SMALL STREAMS FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM AKDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND ZONE At 555 AM AKDT, river forecasts continue to indicate water levels in area rivers and streams are expected to reach minor flood stage due to the combination of rain that fell Saturday and additional rainfall expected through Sunday. Anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rain has fallen since Saturday morning. An additional 1.5 to 3 inches of rain is expected through Sunday. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bear Lake, Seward, Lowell Point, Exit Glacier, Primrose Campground, Crown Point and Kenai Lake. The combination of heavy rainfall and gravel and sediment washing into creeks may cause water levels in area rivers and streams to rise above bankfull. Please stay tuned to weather.gov/Anchorage, NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 04:16:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/gyx this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in Gray ME has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Hampshire Saco River At Conway affecting Carroll County. The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Warning for the Saco River At Conway. * Until late tonight. * At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 9.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Water starts to enter Beach and Eastern Slope camping area in Conway. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Water starts to enter Transvale Acres in Conway. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Water rises up to 1 feet deep in Beach and Eastern Slope camping areas. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, In Transvale Acres, Moat Brook Bridge and the lower part of E. Road flood. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flood waters 1 to 2 feet deep in sections of Beach and Eastern Slope Camping areas. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood waters 2 to 3 feet deep at Beach and Eastern Slope camping areas. One third of Saco River Camping area floods to a depth of 6 to 18 inches.
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-31 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Dense Fog This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility around a tenth of a mile. Roads could be slick in spots. * WHERE...South Pass generally from Red Canyon to Limestone Mountain. * WHEN...Through 1 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. When fog is encountered, turn on your headlights so other can see you, and slow down.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Hancock A Few Roads Impacted by Minor Flooding Across Coastal Hancock County Recent reports from the public and law enforcement indicated that a few roads across Coastal Hancock county experienced ponding of water or minor flooding on a few roads especially over poorly drained areas. Please adhere to any temporary road closure signs until water recedes within the next couple of hours.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Little Assawoman Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will be on the decrease tonight and Monday, with no additional flooding anticipated. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 31/05 PM 5.3 0.7 1.0 None 01/06 AM 4.7 0.0 0.5 None 01/06 PM 5.1 0.5 0.6 None 02/07 AM 5.2 0.5 0.6 None 02/07 PM 5.3 0.7 0.7 None 03/08 AM 5.6 1.0 0.6 None
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arthur, Frontier, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Arthur; Frontier; McPherson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts may develop in some areas. * WHERE...Arthur, McPherson and Frontier Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening to 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grafton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/gyx late tonight at 1215 AM EDT. Target Area: Grafton The National Weather Service in Gray ME has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Hampshire Pemigewasset River At Woodstock affecting Grafton County. The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Warning for the Pemigewasset River At Woodstock. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 11:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.2 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 10.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Route 175 floods to a depth of 1 foot at Cox Farm Road in Woodstock. Campgrounds along the river also flood.
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 17:02:00 Expires: 2021-11-01 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of north central and northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 12:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Indian Head is at 4:55 PM. The next high tide at Dahlgren is at 12:12 AM. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 1:01 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/11 AM 3.6 1.7 2.0 0 Minor 31/11 PM 3.2 1.3 1.6 0 None 01/12 PM 3.0 1.1 1.2 0 None 02/01 AM 3.1 1.2 1.3 0 None 02/01 PM 3.3 1.4 1.3 0 None 03/01 AM 2.9 1.0 1.1 0 None
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 17:02:00 Expires: 2021-11-01 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, and Northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 12:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, water is expected to reach backyards near 9th Street in North Beach, and could approach 9th Street. At 3.0 feet, parking lots near Charles Street in Solomons begin to flood, with several inches of water covering low- lying portions of Charles Street and Williams Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake Beach is at 12:57 PM. The next high tide at Solomons Island is at 11:29 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at North Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/11 AM 3.0 1.6 2.1 0 Minor 01/12 AM 2.6 1.2 1.3 0 None 01/12 PM 1.9 0.5 0.9 0 None 02/12 AM 1.9 0.5 0.8 0 None 02/02 PM 2.1 0.7 0.8 0 None 03/01 AM 1.9 0.5 0.9 0 None Patuxent River at Solomons Island MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/10 AM 3.2 1.7 1.9 1 Minor 31/11 PM 2.8 1.3 1.3 1 None 01/11 AM 2.4 0.9 1.0 1 None 02/12 AM 2.4 0.9 0.9 1 None 02/12 PM 2.6 1.1 1.1 1 None 03/12 AM 2.5 1.0 1.1 1 None
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deuel, Garden, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Deuel; Garden; Keith; Lincoln; Perkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts may develop in some areas. * WHERE...Perkins, Lincoln, Deuel, Keith and Garden Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening to 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
DEUEL COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 415 AM CDT late tonight. Target Area: Newton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Iroquois River at Iroquois affecting Newton and Iroquois Counties. Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County. For the Iroquois River...including Rensselaer, Foresman, Iroquois, Chebanse...elevated river levels are forecast. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for Iroquois River from Near I-65 east of Foresman downstream to near US-41 north of Kentland, including the Foresman gauge. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 9:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Widespread flooding occurs of low lying agricultural areas.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 415 AM CDT late tonight. Target Area: Newton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Iroquois River at Iroquois affecting Newton and Iroquois Counties. Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County. For the Iroquois River...including Rensselaer, Foresman, Iroquois, Chebanse...elevated river levels are forecast. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for Iroquois River from Near US-41 downstream to confluence with Sugar Creek at Watseka, including the Iroquois gauge. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.9 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Agricultural areas near the river begin to flood.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN

