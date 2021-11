EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Collins Entertainment has brought on former eOne unscripted exec Madison Merritt as EVP, Unscripted Content and Alternative Programming. In her new role, Merritt will oversee development and current for series and documentaries. “I could not be more excited to welcome Madison to JCE. She brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to our team and is the ideal leader to take on this critical role,” said Collins. “As a content creator, she has proven that she can identify trends, keep JCE ahead of the curve and help elevate and expand our unscripted programming.” Merritt moves to JCE from Entertainment One...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO