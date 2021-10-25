Not Buying into the Titans Just Yet

Photo: Andy Lyons

Doug Gottlieb is not ready to buy into the Tennessee Titans just yet. While Derrick Henry is certainly dominating the ground game, they are losing games they need to win if they really want to be contenders. They have been knocking on the door but they just haven't been able to get over the hump, and Doug wonders if they ever will.

Doug Gottlieb: “Are we ready to buy-in on the Tennessee Titans? Are they peaking at the wrong time? Were they just not playing well early? Are they in fact the real deal? I am not a huge buyer, long term, into the Tennessee Titans.”