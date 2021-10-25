UPDATE: Missing teen found after leaving home in Watkins Glen

Update: The missing teen has been found.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old who left his home in Watkins Glen sometime in the middle of the night on Sunday.

Kasey Johnston was last seen at his home. He is believed to be wearing the sweatshirt photographed below.

Police say he left sometime after 8pm, possibly on maroon mountain bike.

Kasey is not believed to be in any danger.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s Office at 607-535-8222.

