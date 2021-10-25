CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shots fired at Idaho mall with multiple people injured, police say

By Liam O'Dell
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people and a police officer have been injured after a person opened fire at an Idaho mall on...

www.independent.co.uk

NBC Philadelphia

Teen Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times at Family Event: Police

New Jersey police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot and killed Friday night in a Camden residential area. Police say detectives were called to the 2000 block of Berwick Street, at around 10:45 p.m. Friday, where they found the boy lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head and shoulder.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot in the head and killed Thursday night in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred on the 4800 block of Paschall Avenue just before 7 p.m. The victim was found unresponsive with a single gunshot to the head, according to police. He was pronounced dead at 7:44 p.m. by the medical unit. No arrests have been made, but there was a weapon recovered on the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State
Idaho State
CBS Denver

2 Juveniles And 2 Adults Dead In Apparent Colorado Springs Murder-Suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two juveniles and two adults are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday in the far northern part of the Colorado Springs area. It happened in the morning on the 1300 block of Pleier Drive. (credit: CBS) When deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene after an emergency call they said the seriousness of the discovery caused them to send out a reverse 911 call to people within 2 miles of the area. People were told “to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls,” according to a news release from the department. A few hours later the order was rescinded. (credit: CBS) On Sunday authorities said they do not believe there is a threat to the community. (credit: CBS) Anyone with information about the case that might be able to help investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s tipline at 719-520-6666. The exact ages and identities of those who are dead has not been released.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'I need guns, I need alcohol, and I need to kill all of these people': Female student, 15, is arrested for 'making explosives and plotting a mass shooting' at her Utah high school in 2024

A 15-year-old girl in Utah has been arrested for allegedly making explosives and planning a mass shooting at her high school. The Weber High School student was charged September 30 in 2nd District Juvenile Court in Ogden, Utah, with use of a weapon of mass destruction and a first-degree felony, according to court documents obtained by KSL.com.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Port Townsend Leader

UPDATE | Man’s hanging caught on camera

A man who was found hanging in a tree near a Jefferson Healthcare employee parking lot early Wednesday morning has been confirmed to be a homeless resident and one of the last people to leave the encampment at the county fairgrounds. He was currently living at the new open air shelter on Mill Road.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA

