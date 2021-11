Week 3: Kent State’s corners vs. Iowa’s wide receivers. Week 5: Maryland’s offensive line vs. Iowa’s defensive line. George Karlaftis only had one sack (his only tackle), but he made his presence felt on Iowa’s last chance to make it a game. Just after a fumble at the pylon granted Iowa the ball at the 20, down just 17-7, the Hawkeyes called a play in line with what worked against Penn State the week prior. Karlaftis was the first guy to Spencer Petras as Branson Deen and Jack Sullivan combined for the sack. On the next play, he worked right tackle Nick DeJong to get his aforementioned sack.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO