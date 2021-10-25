Cowboys Move Michael Gallup to 'Return' List; Will WR Play at Vikings?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have suggested that this would be the week of a possible return to the field for Michael Gallup - and now they've turned in the paperwork to prove it.

The wide receiver was one of three Cowboys players that are involved in a "move'' of sorts: Dallas has officially activated the 21-day practice window on Monday for Gallup, and two two other players, defensive tackle Trysten Hill and linebacker Francis Bernard.

That trio will likely participate at some level when the team resumes practice here inside The Star on Wednesday, though it is too early to know about their potential availability for the 5-1 Cowboys' next game, Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings.

Gallup sustained a calf strain during the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss at Tampa Bay - the last time Dallas has suffered a defeat, having reeled off five straight victories since to create a massive lead in the NFC East. ... and arguably now have a manageable schedule.

The Cowboys - led by now-boot-less QB Dak Prescott, who is also going to try to practice on Wednesday as he rehabs his calf strain - have nevertheless thrived at the receiver position with CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper starring, as we as with Cedrick Wilson performing well as the third wideout.

Gallup is 25 and in a contract year. The Cowboys have said they do not want to negotiate during the season as he sets himself up for a deal that could be worth in excess of $12 million annually.

Hill (knee) is the Cowboys' former second-round pick who has struggled to make an impact since coming here in 2019. Bernard (hamstring) could be a special-teams helper.

Already working on the 21-day clocks (activated on Oct. 13) are rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph (groin) and tight end Sean McKeon (ankle). Both of them could be ready for Minnesota.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones tells 105.3 The Fan that two other injured players, defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and Neville Gallimore “still need time. I don’t think they’re going to start practicing any time soon.”

Nevertheless, Dallas will be getting reinforcements soon, with a Prescott-to-Gallup connection something to look for at practice this week.

