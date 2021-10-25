CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Little Light’: Broward & Miami-Dade Supervisors Of Elections Say Early Voting Off To Slow Start

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The push is underway for people to get out and vote.

“Right now, collectively among all of these various cities, turnout is only around 5% to 6%,” said Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Christina White.

She says it always starts slow, then usually goes up to 20% by Election Day for non-presidential years.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t come out to vote because they feel that these local elections are not necessary, they only go out to the presidential elections. But this is where we go, we go here to our local politicians,” said Anita Karpenkopf, a Hialeah voter.

Hialeah was just the latest in a string of cities to begin early voting . On the ballot there for residents to decide will be the race for mayor.

Broward County has also started its early voting.

“It was important to find a qualified replacement for him,” said Broward County resident Esther Florence.

The election there will decide who replaces late Congressman Alcee Hastings.

“As far as early voting, early voting started on Saturday, Saturday and Sunday were a little light, but we still have seven more days of early voting, including today,” Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said.

The state deadline to register to voted passed October 4, but registered voters can vote early at designated locations instead of just their home precinct on Election Day.

“This is an incredibly important election because, who is our member of congress is for this particular district is just an extremely important position, so I encourage people to take a look at it and find the candidate they can support and get out and vote,” Scott added.

Vote-by-mail counts also remain low, but both supervisors believe that also goes up closer to Election Day.

Race For New Mayor Of Hialeah Heats Up Before Municipal Election

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — The choice in the municipal election for Hialeah’s next mayor is between five candidates – Juan Santana, Esteban Bovo, Fernando Godo, Julio Martinez and Isis Garcia-Martinez. Juan Santana is a familiar face to the race for Mayor of Hialeah, as this is his third time running after failed runs in 2013 and 2017. Hialeah Mayoral Race Candidate Juan Santana. (CBS4) His goal this time if elected is tackling infrastructure issues. “Our streets have been abandoned for over 58 years and another thing i want to do is eliminate the recycling bin to save you 20 dollars on your garbage bill six...
Miami Beach Mayoral Race: Dan Gelber Seeking Third Term Against Four First-Time Candidates

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Miami Beach could soon have a new mayor. Four first-time candidates are vying for your vote along with Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, who is pushing for his third term. “I’m running for mayor because I’m fed up with how the administration has let our city decline and how they don’t seem to understand how to control crime,” said Jean Marie Echemendia, a broker and Miami native running for mayor. She’s opposed to the current city leaders push for a 2 a.m. last call. “Residents for me are number one, not tourism and not overbuilding,” she said. Echemendia...
bowienewsonline.com

Early voting going slow across county

Early voting for the Nov. 2 election wraps up Friday, but traffic has been pretty slow with only 467 ballots cast. Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said overall voting has been very slow with Bowie’s elections drawing the biggest numbers at 307 of those 467 total votes recorded at the Bowie vote center as of Tuesday.
chautauquatoday.com

County Election Officials Say Early Voting Is Off to a Decent Start

Chautauqua County election officials say early voting in the county has gotten off to a "decent start" overall, with numbers picking up on Monday after a somewhat slower start over the weekend. Republican Elections Commissioner Brian Abram says 272 voters cast ballots on the first day of early voting on Saturday, then 236 on Sunday. However, Abram says activity picked up on Monday, when 335 people cast ballots...
Campaign 2021: Unincorporated Biscayne Gardens Residents To Vote On Becoming Miami-Dade’s 35th City.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The battle over incorporating Biscayne Gardens is heating up. A slick social media video proclaims, “Incorporating Biscayne Gardens puts the control in our hands by electing people from within our community. We will have our own dedicated police department and have a say in our own communities growth and development.” That and the promise of a reasonable tax rate are what those proposing that the unincorporated area of Biscayne Gardens become Miami-Dade’s 35th municipality. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime help introduce the proposal to get it on the November General Election ballot. “If incorporated Biscayne Gardens will have a lower...
thesunpapers.com

BurlCo ready for start of early voting

Burlington County voters will have more options for casting their ballot in the upcoming General Election than ever before, including for the first time. , voting early with new machines. The nine-day in-person, early voting period kicks off this Saturday, Oct. 23 and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 31 at...
NW Florida Daily News

Florida elections supervisors say democracy ‘under threat’

T ALLAHASSEE — As Republicans throughout the nation continue to refuse to acknowledge former President Donald Trump’s re-election loss to Democrat Joe Biden nearly a year ago, Florida supervisors of elections are pleading with candidates and elected officials to tamp down the rhetoric. “The Great American Experiment, our cherished democracy,...
Longview News-Journal

First week of early voting for November elections slow in Gregg, Smith counties

Elections administrators in Gregg and Smith counties say turnout for the first week of early voting for November elections was slow — as expected. Texans will decide eight proposed amendments to the state Constitution on Nov. 2. Jennifer Briggs, Gregg County elections administrator, said Friday morning that 436 in-person votes...
thechampionnewspaper.com

Early voting, search for new director of elections kick off in DeKalb

As residents began casting their ballots after the start of early voting on Oct. 12, members of DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections described themselves as being in “a triage space.”. “Our department is focused on doing everything we can to pull off this election as well as replace the...
