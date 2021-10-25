CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Business economists less optimistic about next year’s growth

By The Associated Press
finance-commerce.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The nation’s business economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from higher-than-expected inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID-19 and snarled supply chains. The National Association for Business Economics released a new report Monday that found 66%...

finance-commerce.com

Comments / 0

Related
finance-commerce.com

U.S. consumer spending up a modest 0.6%

WASHINGTON — American consumers slowed their spending to a gain of just 0.6% in September, a cautionary sign for an economy that remains in the grip of a pandemic and a prolonged bout of high inflation. At the same time, a key inflation barometer that’s closely followed by the Federal...
BUSINESS
finance-commerce.com

U.S. consumer confidence rebounds in October

SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. consumer confidence rose in October after three straight declines as the public’s anxiety about the delta variant of the coronavirus appear to have abated. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to a reading of 113.8 in October, up from 109.8...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
investing.com

Visa Trades Lower On Concerns Over Next Year's Growth

Investing.com -- Visa (NYSE:V) shares dropped 5% on Wednesday despite beating estimates on their fiscal year Q4 earnings report Tuesday, as investors appear concerned by the outlook for the year ahead. The payments company posted $1.65/share GAAP earnings, as well as $6.6 billion, both beats compared to analyst estimates. Processed...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economists#Supply Chains#Forecasting#The Other Side#Nabe
mediapost.com

'The Economist' Enters The NFT Business

The Economist has joined the NFT race. The magazine will auction a non-fungible token of its Sept. 18 cover on decentralized finance, headlined “Down The Rabbit Hole,” to raise money for The Economist Educational Foundation. All proceeds of the initial sale will be donated to TEEF, minus any fees and...
ECONOMY
WWLP

Home prices could see ‘bumpy’ road ahead, top analyst says

(TheRealDeal) – After months of U.S. home prices rapidly accelerating, new figures show the growth is slowing — not that bargain hunters are ready to whip out their wallets. U.S. home prices rose 19.8 percent year-over-year in August, after July’s 19.7 percent annual increase, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. The leveling […]
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
kitco.com

The Fed's inflation story, in charts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a high-profile speech in August, outlined the arguments for why the current bout of high U.S. inflation will be "transitory," and moderate on its own over time. Since laying the case out, the evidence has been mixed. The U.S. central bank...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy