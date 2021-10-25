CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin declines to say whether he received COVID-19 vaccine

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
 6 days ago

AUBURN — First-year Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin declined to disclose whether he has received a COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

He was asked about his vaccination status in regard to the new policy that was announced Friday, requiring all Auburn University employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.

Harsin said he is aware of the policy, which stems from an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Sept. 9, but "it doesn't change the fact that I'm not going to discuss any individual's decision or status on the vaccine, or anyone else's, including my own."

"From the beginning, I think I've made it clear that that wasn't something that I was going to talk about or discuss," Harsin said. "I wasn't going to go down that road and don't feel like right now that's any different."

In July at SEC Media Days, Harsin declined to say whether he was vaccinated, calling it a personal choice and emphasizing that he wanted to bring in experts to educate his players on the vaccine. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 20 and missed 10 days of Auburn's preseason practices, rejoining the team five days before his first game as head coach.

While he was in quarantine, Harsin held a Zoom press conference in which he stated he is not anti-vaccine but did not share his status.

Auburn University announced all faculty members are required to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. Only employees legally entitled to a religious or medical exception will be accommodated. As of Oct. 21, Auburn said at least 82% of employees with university-sponsored benefits were fully or partially vaccinated.

To be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, employees receiving the Moderna shot are required to have their first dose by Oct. 27 and second dose by Nov. 24. Employees receiving the Pfizer shot are required to have the first dose by Nov. 3 and the second by Nov. 24. And those getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine must receive the shot by Nov. 24.

Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich and four assistant coaches were fired last week after declining to follow the mandate for state employees to get vaccinated.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin declines to say whether he received COVID-19 vaccine

AL.com

Bryan Harsin declines to address vaccination status in light of university mandate

Bryan Harsin declined again to discuss his vaccination status, even as a deadline looms following an Auburn University mandate for all employees. Auburn announced on Friday that all university employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 or else be subject to termination. Harsin, who previously declined to disclose his vaccination status at SEC Media Days in July, when he said it was a deeply personal decision for everyone, was asked again Monday during his weekly press conference whether he has received the vaccine and, if not, whether he plans to comply with the school’s mandate prior to the deadline.
AUBURN, AL
Dothan Eagle

‘You better be ready’: Bryan Harsin shares what he's learned about coaching in the SEC

AUBURN —- When it comes to life as an SEC coach, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin is learning on the job this fall. Harsin spoke Wednesday about the lessons he’s absorbed in the middle of his first season as Tigers head coach. He explained he understood before taking over at Auburn how every week in the SEC presents a new challenge; stepping into that arena and facing them, however, is an entirely different ballgame.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Two questions for Auburn coach Bryan Harsin for the final five games

Entering the bye week at 5-2 and 2-1 in the SEC, No. 19 Auburn still has an opportunity to play itself into the SEC Championship in Atlanta. Once the rest is over, the Tigers begin a five-week run of games where Auburn will play No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 17 Texas A&M, Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports
107.9 LITE FM

Bryan Harsin’s Vaccination Battle

Idaho is the least vaccinated state in the union, according to most national reports. Idahoans continue to question the need for mandatory vaccinations verbally. The hospitals are overflowing with Covid infections. All of the above facts are true, but what if anything has to do with Auburn's Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin?
BOISE, ID
Tuscaloosa News

Why Auburn football's game vs. Ole Miss will shape tale of Bryan Harsin's Year 1 | Toppmeyer

Auburn doesn’t handle losing to Ole Miss well. Two of Auburn's last three losses to the Rebels came during seasons after which AU’s coach did not return. That’s not to suggest first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin should fear for his job if things go south when the 21st-ranked Tigers (5-2, 2-1 SEC) host No. 9 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). Even Auburn coaches enjoy some job security during their first season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Lacking transparency, Bryan Harsin puts Auburn in limbo

If Bryan Harsin is going to throw it all away because he refuses to get the vaccine then he wasn’t the guy for Auburn anyway. There have been some great days for Auburn football recently, but Monday was not among them. The Tigers play the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and we’re fairly confident that Harsin will be on the sidelines instead of in the unemployment line. Come Dec. 8 … who knows?
AUBURN, AL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin is ‘Apparently Unvaxxed’

This is an opinion cartoon. COVID controversy swirls around Bryan Harsin as he continues to dodge questions about his vaccination status. Will Auburn’s new head football coach lose his job if he doesn’t get the jab?. Joseph Goodman writes: ‘What a nightmare hire for Auburn this coach would be if...
AUBURN, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin comments on looming vaccine mandate at Auburn

With the decision announced by Auburn officials that all University employees must be fully vaccinated to remain employed, all eyes ave turned to Tigers football coach Bryan Harsin. Harsin tested positive for COVID-19 in August but at the time declined to disclose whether or not be had been vaccinated or...
AUBURN, WA
FanSided

Auburn football: Bryan Harsin names two stars as honorary captains

Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin named two captains for this Saturday evening’s Ole Miss matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium that, on both sides of the ball, represent the team’s ceiling. Roger McCreary could be the highest-drafted Tiger in the 2022 NFL Draft. Either McCreary or Owen Pappoe, anyway. But it...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin shares latest on injured Auburn LB Owen Pappoe

The Auburn Tigers play the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday. One big question is the status of linebacker Owen Pappoe. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said he is hoping Pappoe can play this weekend. “I hope we see him this week,” Harsin said on “Tiger Talk.” “Owen has been getting himself...
AUBURN, GA
