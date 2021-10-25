CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes That Are Still Available

By Latifah Muhammad
 6 days ago
All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Let the countdown to Halloween begin! If you haven’t found a costume yet, there’s still about a week left before the spookiest day of the year. To make things easier for you, we put together a list of seven last-minute Halloween costume that are still available online and ready to ship to your before Hallow’s Eve (many of the costumes listed are available on Amazon which offers free two-day shipping for Prime members, click here to sign up for a free trial)

Below, find a list of awesome Halloween costumes you can get before this weekend. For a larger selection of options, check out our picks for the best Halloween costumes for TV and movies lovers , and if you love Netflix, be sure to read our story on how to get your hands on a “Squid Game” costume before they disappear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYCPa_0ccKxQai00

Skeleton Onesie Costume


Buy:
Amazon

from $59.98



Buy it

You might not have the time to put together a full look so why not throw on a cozy onesie? This Just Love Adult Onesie Skeleton Costume is made from microfleece and it has a zipper closure to keep you warm, and it’s available in sizes ranging from XS to XX-large. It’s also machine washable and you can get it delivered within a couple of days depending on your location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rficd_0ccKxQai00

Chucky Costume


Buy:
Walmart


$65

$54.85



Buy it

Pay homage to classic slasher films with this Chucky costume. The ensemble comes with overalls, a fake knife, and a mask. Also, Chucky and the Bride of Chucky make great couples costume idea. If you prefer a DIY option, just throw on a pair of overalls with this super-realistic Chucky mask .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k61Pg_0ccKxQai00

Witch Costume


Buy:
Walmart

$24.97



Buy it

Dressing as a witch for Halloween might feel a little cliché, but witches never get old (literally and figuratively speaking). The costume featured above is a more Victorian-style take on the witchy look with a short black dress and matching hat (broom not included). There’s also this gothic witch costume that you can be delivered before Halloween, or you can put together a DIY version with a simple black dress or skirt, throw on this witches hat, and grab a broom . Another sinister idea: Dressing as the devil . It’s another costume that we tend to see every year and doesn’t take much to put together. If you’re looking for something more ethereal, angel costumes and fairy costumes are good last-minute options as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0do2aD_0ccKxQai00

“Beetlejuice” Costume


Buy:
Amazon

from $69.99



Buy it

Say his name three times and he might just haunt you on Halloween. Beetlejuice usually lands on horror movie lists so why not channel the undead this year? Beetlejuice is a nice unisex costume option that you can easily DIY, or purchase via Amazon , Walmart , and other major retailers through traditional online ordering or in-store pick-up. Disguise yourself in the classic Beetlejuice pinstripe suit, Shrunken Head Beetlejuice , or other characters from the movies such as Barbara , Adam , or Lydia . If you love ’90s films you might also want to try out The Addams Family costumes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IevYe_0ccKxQai00

Spooktakular Creations Cowboy Riding a Horse Costume


Buy:
Amazon

$54.99



Buy it

It doesn’t get much simpler than this. Be a cowboy for Halloween. The costume above comes with a horse that you can ride around. For those who don’t want a full costume, piece one together with this embroidered Cowboy shirt , a straw hat , and cowboy boots .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pCIG_0ccKxQai00

Astronaut Costume


Buy:
Amazon

from $39.99



Buy it

Nowadays, you don’t actually have to be an astronaut to get to space. Travel to another galaxy in this white astronaut jumpsuit complete with attached NASA mission patches. The polyester-spandex jumpsuit has cuffed sleeves and pants so they can be tucked into mitts and boots (sold separately). Looking for a couples costume? Add this deluxe astronaut costume to your shopping cart to create a space ensemble for two, or make a group thing with this alien costume .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PENsc_0ccKxQai00

WWE Adult Macho Man Randy Savage Costume


Buy:
Amazon

from $44.99



Buy it

Wrestling fans are lucky when it comes to Halloween because there are so many choices. This Macho Man Randy Savage Costume is a perfect way to celebrate a nostalgic wrestling era. The costume comes with a men’s Macho Man T-shirt, tiger stripe wrestling pants, Macho Man sunglasses, a Macho Man bandana, and Macho Man wrist wraps.

Comments / 0

IndieWire

Vincent Price: Classic Horror Movies and Must-Read Books You Should Own

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Vincent Price rose to fame in “The Fly,” “House on Haunted Hill,” “Witchfinder General,” “House of Wax,” and “The Abominable Dr. Phibes” but his filmography goes much deeper than horror movies. A true renaissance man of the arts, Price earned a degree from Yale, where he studied English and art history. He worked as a lecturer before breaking into acting and landed his first leading...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Halloween Spooks the Box Office as ‘Dune’ Drops 62 Percent

Halloween on a Sunday made a slow box office all but inevitable. Studios avoided programming top new films and created the self-fulling prophecy of a $66 million total, by far the lowest in the strongest month this year. It represented 57 percent of the closest weekend in 2019, bringing the four-week comparative rolling average to 75 percent. “Dune” (Warner Bros.) had a weaker than anticipated second weekend, with a 62 percent drop grossing $15.5 million. Halloween was expected to hurt but Denis Villeneuve’s film lacked the competition of a major opening. Next weekend it will face the challenge of “Eternals.” Not only will...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ice T and Coco Rule Halloween in Joker and Harley Quinn Costumes

Ice T and wife Coco are totally ruling over Halloween with their Joker and Harley Quinn costumes! The Halloween holiday is one of the few times where fans can openly show off their favorites in such a lavish fashion, and various TV and movie stars are celebrating the holiday with full gusto as well. This has given many of them the chance to show off their favorite things in a cool new way, and that is especially true for Ice T and Coco as the two of them have tapped into another famous couple for their Halloween costumes this year.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Movie History Has Never Been More Accessible, So Why Do Classic Film Fans Still Feel It’s Threatened?

IndieWire turns 25 this year. To mark the occasion, we’re running a series of essays about the future of everything we cover. Quick: How many films can you find on Netflix from before 1980? Gems can be uncovered there — shout-out to Youssef Chahine’s 1958 Egyptian classic, “Cairo Station” — but the burden is on those cinephiles already interested enough to seek them out. Lovers of film history aren’t born, they’re made. Discussions with other film fans, nights out at your university rep cinema, and serendipitous discoveries on Turner Classic Movies, certainly help. Many of us owe our parents for exposing us...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Minute Costumes#Halloween Costumes#Xs
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
