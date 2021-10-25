CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A California senator will propose banning 'live' guns on movie sets after accidental fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

By Lauren Frias
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

The fatal shooting of a crew member by actor Alec Baldwin during the making of a movie in the western United States has raised questions over the use of guns on film sets.

DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

  • A California lawmaker intends to propose a ban on "live" guns on movie sets.
  • State Sen. Dave Cortese touted the legislation after an accidental on-set shooting by Alec Baldwin.
  • Halyna Hutchins , a cinematographer, was killed, and director Joel Souza was injured in the incident.

A California lawmaker called for a ban on live ammunition and real firearms on movie sets after an accidental fatal shooting with a "live" prop gun by actor Alec Baldwin.

On October 21, Baldwin fired a prop gun containing a live blank cartridge while rehearsing a scene on the set of the upcoming Western film "Rust." Halyna Hutchins , a cinematographer on the film, was killed, and director Joel Souza was injured in the incident.

Blank cartridges, or blanks for short, contain gunpowder but no solid projectile and are commonly used on movie sets, according to a report by The Wrap . Regardless of whether the gun is loaded with a blank or real ammo, a firearm is considered "live" when it contains gunpowder.

State Sen. Dave Cortese, a Democrat representing Silicon Valley, announced Saturday he is set to introduce legislation to ban "live" guns on movie sets, citing an "urgent need to address alarming work abuses and safety violations occurring on the set of theatrical productions."

"It is important that California establish new safety standards and best practices for all those who work in the industry and particularly in our own state," Cortese said in the statement. "Those working behind the scenes to entertain and bring joy to millions all over the world shouldn't go to set worrying if they will return home safely to their family."

"Our entertainment industry must do a better job of ensuring safe working conditions for our hardworking crews," he continued. "I intend to introduce legislation that would ban live ammunition on sets in California to prevent this type of senseless violence and loss of life."

On Friday, Baldwin said he was "heartbroken" by the incident and is "fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted .

Business Insider

