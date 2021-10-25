CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Reynolds up for major post-season award

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1vSH_0ccKwq6100

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Pirates Bryan Reynolds recognized for his outstanding season.

The 26-year-old named a finalist for the NL Silver Slugger Award as one of the seven best offensive outfielders in the National League in 2021.

Reynolds hit .302 with the last place Pirates scoring 93 runs with 35 doubles, 8 triples , 24 home runs, 90 RBI.  His OBP .390, slugging .522 and OPS .912.

Here is how Reynolds stacks up with the other six.

Tyler O’Neill (StL)-. 286/89-R/26-2B/2-3B/34-HR/80-RBI/.352 OBP/.560 SL/.912 OPS

Juan Soto (Was)-.313 / 111-R /20-2B/2-3B/29-HR/95-RBI/. 465 OBP /.534 SL/.999 OPS

Adam Duvall (Atl)-. 228/67-R/17-2B/2-3B/ 38-HR / 113-RBI /.281 OBP/.491 SL/.772 OPS

Nick Castellanos (Cin)-. 309/95-R/38-2B/1-3B/34-HR/100-RBI//362 OBP/.576 SL/.939 OPS

Bryce Harper (Phi)-. 309/101-R/ 42-2B /1-3B/35-HR/84-RBI/.429 OBP/. 615 SL / 1.044 OPS

Jesse Winker (Cin)-. 305/77-R/32-2B/1-3B/24-HR/71-RBI/.394 OBP/.556 SL/.949 OPS

The last Pirate to win a Silver Slugger was also an outfielder, Andrew McCutchen won four straight from 2012-15.  The Pirates had two of the three outfield Silver Slugger winners from 1990-92 with Barry Bonds winning it three times, Bobby Bonilla twice and Andy Van Slyke once during that stretch.

The winners announced November 11.

