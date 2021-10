One “trend” that smartphone makers have started the past couple of years is to remove some of the previously essential accessories like earphones and chargers into their new devices. The idea behind it is to make devices more “affordable” or at least not increase the already expensive SRPs. Sony is the latest OEM to do so, at least for its Xperia 10 III and limited to some markets, specifically Germany. Some retail channels carrying the device in Germany will no longer have a charger included in the box.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO