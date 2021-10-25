CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Age of Empires IV Min Spec Mode Revealed

By Christian Pepito
sirusgaming.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld’s Edge and Relic Entertainment has recently announced a new PC mode for players that do not have a powerful PC build and still wants to play upcoming video game Age of Empires IV. Enter the Min Spec Mode, which allows players with older and lower-powered PC builds that...

sirusgaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wired

Age of Empires IV Is a Solid Strategy Game Stuck in the Past

The result is a quick, punchy game. Your economy is easy to get rolling and requires far less babysitting than in AoE II, and your soldiers are generally smart enough to behave themselves and make reasonably intelligent decisions. New and returning victory conditions, including the elimination of key enemy buildings and the control of sacred sites on the map, encourage knockout blows rather than lengthy slogs. While it’s possible for players to amass powerful defenses, you’ll also start trading blows much faster than it takes a standard AoE II match to really get rolling.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

How to Play With Friends in Age of Empires IV

Playing with your friends is something we take for granted today. But back when Age of Empires first started, it was a royal pain in the arse. Thankfully, there is no need for complicated LAN parties any more. Playing with friends in Age of Empires IV is easy; here’s what you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

With Nothing to Prove, ‘Age of Empires IV’ Makes a Confident, Relaxed Return

My dad played Age of Empires. I'd come home from college and the jewel case would always be next to his armchair where he played on his laptop while half-watching a football game. These were RTS blockbusters but the fact that my dad would keep playing them years after my friends and I had abandoned them always made them a bit suspect. When Ensemble Studios' Age of Empires 2 came out, I was quick to leave its colorful villages and castles behind for the icy vacuum of Relic's Homeworld. I was done with the base-building past of the RTS, the future beckoned.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Age of Empires IV PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs

Age of Empires IV will launch on PC this month, but can your rig run it? Here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Age of Empires IV. Real-time strategy franchise Age of Empires will finally return after over fifteen years with a new mainline installment when Age of Empires IV launches on PC on October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mann
cogconnected.com

Age of Empires IV And Much More Will Be Hitting The Xbox GamePass

Age of Empires IV, EverSpace 2 and Much More Will Be Hitting The Xbox GamePass This Month. The Xbox GamePass is Microsoft’s subscription service that offers a plethora of classic games, recent releases and indie titles on PC, Cloud and Xbox platforms. The subscription service is often described as a steal as many Day One releases hit the platform and the price is extremely affordable. Microsoft has consistently put top tier games onto the platform and as October comes to an end, the upcoming additions are no different. The Xbox Game Pass, with various plans, can be purchased here.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Age of Empires 4: How to Win in Skirmish Mode

While Age of Empires 4 contains a rather attractive Story Mode, it's Skirmish Mode where you'll find most long-time players getting the most out of the game. This sandbox game mode places you on a map and says 'Here's some villagers and a Town Centre... win the game'. How exactly can you win a game of Skirmish in Age of Empires 4? Well, there are a few different ways and we're going to take you through them all here...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Age of Empires IV Goes Gold Ahead of October 28 Release - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge announced Age of Empires IV has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered. Here is an overview of the game:. One of the...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Age of Empires IV has Gone Gold

Publisher Microsoft and developer Relic Entertainment have announced Age of Empires IV has gone gold, less than a week to the game’s global launch this month. Now that Age of Empires IV has gone gold, this means the game has reached gold master status, meaning the game’s development and code is finalized and ready for distribution. Age of Empires IV was recently confirmed to launch October 28 for PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store) and via Xbox Game Pass for PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spec#Min#Latin America#Age Of Empires Iii#Radeon Rx Vega 11#Vram#World#Empires Iv
Wired UK

Age of Empires IV wants to teach you a lesson

The key to a great historical game is to ensure that the history doesn’t spoil the game. Relic Entertainment knew, from the very beginning, that Age of Empires 4 had to feature The Mongols. They were the clear lynchpin civilisation, both an iconic force in Age of Empires 2 and an iconic force in history, famed for their lightning-fast horse cavalry, with an empire stretching nine million square miles, from East to West, encompassing nearly all of Relic’s game world.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

First Impressions: Age of Empires IV

My “Age of” experience comes mostly from Mythology, so I approached Age of Empires IV as a newer player. It was quick to teach me that I had been arrogant in picking “Intermediate” as my difficulty level, as I dropped to “Easy” and then — oh, the shame — to “Story,” but that was my fault; I had barrelled straight into Skirmishes and Campaigns without taking advantage of Age of Empire IV’s wonderful Art of War missions. After being roundly beaten by my enemies in two separate campaigns, I fled the scene and charged straight into Art of War for some more lessons. After around ten hours with the game, I’m still just as invested as I was to start with — and still, to be honest, losing just as much.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Age of Empires IV review: The return of the king

The Age of Empires franchise is a real-time strategy behemoth that many spent their childhood with. Even though the genre has stagnated in the high-profile entry front, Age of Empires built a strategy landscape so strong it’s gaining popularity even today, largely thanks to excellent remasters. Now, after a 16-year hiatus, someone realized it’s time for a new mainline entry. Enter Age of Empires IV.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Super Robot Wars 30 DLC 2 Revealed

In the latest stream event by Bandai Namco, the second batch of DLC characters that will be coming to Super Robot Wars 30 have been announced. The following titles/ series will join the game are as follows:. Mobile Suit Gundam Iron Blooded Orphans ( Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex & Gundam...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Windows 10
Wired

Age of Empires IV and Real-Time Strategy Games' Rocky History

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition regularly cracks 20,000 simultaneous players on Steam, putting it in league with legendary RPGs like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. 2020’s unexpected remaster of the original Command & Conquer saw more than 42,000 concurrent players on Steam at launch. And gaming’s largest companies, including Microsoft and Tencent, are bankrolling studios behind new RTS entries like Age of Empires IV, which is set for release on October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Xbox releases official Age of Empires IV Wolol-o’s cereal with bonus free CD

To help promote the release of Age of Empires IV this week, the Australian and New Zealand branch of Xbox has made an actual breakfast cereal inspired by the video game. Name, Age of Empires IV Wolol-o’s, this extremely limited edition cereal is packed in a proper cereal box that comes with the 100% edible cereal and a bonus CD, just like back in the 90s and early-2000s.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Age of Empires IV Trailer Lands Ahead of Release Later This Week

Xbox Game Studios released today a brand new Age of Empires IV trailer. The launch trailer arrives a few short days before Age of Empires IV releases on PC later this week. The trailer is a live-action affair charting a Delhi Sultanate commander’s strategic moves to best an invading horde of Mongols. Channeling the series’ heavy emphasis on counters and adaptation to various threats, the new Age of Empires IV trailer depicts the commander’s response to the increasing danger before launching an all-out attack. Xbox has seemingly spared no expense on production value. It’s a sharp advert for the highly-anticipated real-time strategy game, although it lacks any new gameplay footage.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Horizon Forbidden West Devs Explain Aloy’s New Abilities

Guerilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment have recently shared new information talking about Aloy’s new abilities in upcoming video game Horizon Forbidden West. The developers discussed Aloy’s new abilities that were not available in the first game, Horizon Zero Dawn. These new abilities include climbing freely on and across huge sections of rocky terrain, new machine types that can be ridden, grapple points that can be found almost everywhere for agile vertical traversal, swimming underwater, and gliding with the Shieldwing.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Age of Empires IV arrives on Xbox Game Pass for PC

Age of Empires IV, the latest installment in the long-running real-time strategy video game franchise, releases today on PC. The game will automatically be part of Xbox Game Pass but only for PC. That means if you’re a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass, you can play it completely for free.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Age of Empires IV: Trebuchets, Tips, and a Toweringly Tall Guest

How do you celebrate the dawning of a new age of a globally beloved game franchise? Ring the town bell? Visit the blacksmith for some upgrades? How about book a castle, build a giant fully functional trebuchet, and use it to fling a load of assorted items for a smashing good time? Add former World’s Strongest Man and star of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson a.k.a. The Mountain for good measure and we’re calling it a party!
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Console Preloading and File Size Revealed

Sledgehammer Games has officially announced the Call of Duty Vanguard console preloading and file size. The launch of Call of Duty Vanguard is near and it is time for players to prepare for its big download. Preload is happening tomorrow, October 28, 2021 and here the official file download sizes and schedules for each console.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy