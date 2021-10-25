Age of Empires IV Min Spec Mode Revealed

My “Age of” experience comes mostly from Mythology, so I approached Age of Empires IV as a newer player. It was quick to teach me that I had been arrogant in picking “Intermediate” as my difficulty level, as I dropped to “Easy” and then — oh, the shame — to “Story,” but that was my fault; I had barrelled straight into Skirmishes and Campaigns without taking advantage of Age of Empire IV’s wonderful Art of War missions. After being roundly beaten by my enemies in two separate campaigns, I fled the scene and charged straight into Art of War for some more lessons. After around ten hours with the game, I’m still just as invested as I was to start with — and still, to be honest, losing just as much.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO