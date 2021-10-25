Gun missing from home where baby was shot

The 16-month-old baby boy who was shot in the head Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor is doing better, according to a woman who contacted 7 Action News, identifying herself as the baby's grandmother.

"He's breathing on his own," she said.

Ann Arbor Police are still trying to determine exactly what happened inside the townhouse on North Maple near Miller Sunday afternoon where they first received a 911 call on a child injured.

Detectives said there were four children inside the home when the shooting happened. The oldest child was 11-years-old and the victim was the youngest.

At this point, investigators believe the children found an unsecured handgun in the home and accidentally shot the baby.

We're told there were three adults outside the home when one of the children ran to tell them something happened.

Before police arrived, the child's father and a woman began driving the baby to the hospital.

On the way, we're told they spotted police and stopped to flag them down. In addition to the baby, there were two other children in the vehicle with them.

Officers and firefighters did not want to wait for an ambulance to arrive, so an officer drove while a firefighter held the baby in a police vehicle as they rushed to the hospital.

Dispatch alerted the staff at U of M Mott Children's Hospital so they would be ready and waiting for their arrival.

As police began their investigation, they knew locating the gun would be key evidence, but the firearm was not in the townhouse, according to Lt. Bonnie Theil who spoke to reporters Monday afternoon.

One of the adults who was outside of the home when the shooting took place inside is Devonte Derrell Brooks, 27. And police are looking to talk to Brooks to see what he may know about the missing handgun.

Police Chief Michael Cox told 7 Action News that they are hoping Brooks will voluntarily come forward to talk to them about what happened Sunday afternoon and what he may know about the missing firearm.

Brooks is not a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case, the missing gun, or where detectives can reach Brooks is urged to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6939.

