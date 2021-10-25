CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

NC couple arrested in 30-year-old case of infant remains found dumped in trash

By Julius Ayo
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — A couple has been arrested in connection to a case where an infant’s remains were found in the trash 30 years ago in North Carolina.

On the morning of April 4, 1991, members of Nags Head Police were sent to East Tides Drive regarding a report of human remains found in a rack that holds trash cans.

According to a release from police, when officers got to the scene, they found the body of an infant whose gender could not be established due to the body’s advanced state of decomposition.

Over the years, Nags Head Police worked on the unsolved case of “Baby Doe.” In 2019, officers began a re-investigation and sent the infant’s rib bone to a private lab in Woodlands, Texas called Othram for forensic analysis.

Othram was able to recover human DNA from the bone and used that hereditary material to conduct a genealogical profile which eventually led officials back to a family in North Carolina.

After further investigation, police arrested 54-year-old Scott Gordon Poole and his wife, 51-year-old Robyn Lynn Byrum, on Oct. 21, 2021. The couple lived in Taylorsville, North Carolina. They have been charged with concealing the birth of a child, a Class I felony. Officials say additional charges may be pending.

Poole and Byrum were booked at the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with bonds set at $250,000 for both and have since been transferred to the Dare County Detention Center.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXWc5_0ccKw58T00
    54-year-old Scott Gordon Poole, Oct. 25, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Alexander County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35S5FS_0ccKw58T00
    51-year-old Robyn Lynn Byrum (Photo Courtesy – Alexander County Sheriff’s Office)

