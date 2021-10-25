Ella Fitzgerald Middle School goes into lockdown Monday morning after student brings BB gun to school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A middle school in Newport News went into a modified lockdown Monday morning after a student brought a BB gun to school.

School officials confirmed Monday afternoon that the lockdown happened after administrators received a tip that the student had the BB gun.

Administrators and security did a search and “quickly recovered” the BB gun, according to a spokeswoman. The student in possession of the weapon said they meant no harm.

The student will be “excluded” from school, a spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman added that it’s a “maybe” whether or not the child will be expelled. The student won’t be back at school, but it’s unclear whether it’ll be short-term or long-term because the student must have a hearing before determining the result.

“School administrators have reminded students and parents that such items are not allowed at school or on school buses,” the spokeswoman added.

