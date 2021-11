LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve got a little bit of every kind of weather in store over the next week, which is pretty typical for the end of October and start of November. It’s been a sunny, dry day across our area with not too much wind today. It’ll be clear and chilly for the football games this evening, eventually dropping back into the 50s by late in the games.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO