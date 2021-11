Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Mayfield would get his usual allotment of snaps with the starters and that he’s expected to do “everything” in practice. That’s a quicker than expected turnaround for Mayfield, who initially suffered a partially torn labrum before dislocating and separating the same shoulder. Luckily, the injury is to his non-throwing shoulder, but he is still expected to need surgery in the offseason.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO