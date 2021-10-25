Veteran Salute: Gunnery Sgt. Bruce Best

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Vietnam Veteran Ed Morland. Kansas born, Ed earned the nickname “the Human Mortar”. When Ed was young he had Olympic dreams, because if there is one thing he did well it was throw things, fast and at great distances. However, before he could realize that dream he found himself in Vietnam. It was there, Ed used his talents and earned his nickname to save his fellow soldiers by throwing grenades distances his commanding officer didn’t think possible, when they were pinned down by the enemy. After his service in Vietnam he returned home, and earned a full ride from K-state in javelin throwing. He still throws the javelin to this day to help with his PTSD. Thank you for sharing your inspiring story Ed and THANK YOU for your service.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO