Business of the Week: Piaker and Lyons

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 6 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – Piaker and Lyons is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Piaker and Lyons is the area’s largest certified public accountant firm with a staff of roughly 50, more during tax season.

It was founded by Abraham Piaker in 1955 and was joined by Philip Piaker who was the chairman of the accounting department at Harpur College which was later renamed Binghamton University.

Allan Lyons joined the firm in 1964.

Piaker and Lyons is a full service accounting firm that prepares tax returns for businesses, non-profits and individuals.

President and CEO John May says they also offer a number of specialized services.

“In my case, I do much more tax work. Some of the other partners may do more audit of financial statement work, I do none. We have a group that does just pension, so we do have some specialization. We have a business valuation guy, he’s the only guy who does that,” says May.

May says the firm also can assist companies that do business in foreign countries.

And he says many of the partners and accountants serve on local non-profit boards and service clubs.

Piaker and Lyons headquarters are on Hawley Street in downtown Binghamton.

It also has offices in Syracuse and Norwich.

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

