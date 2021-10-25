CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TC/BC Jets to hold reunion in November

By Jackie Gillis
BINGHAMTON, NY – A local former football team is having a reunion to honor all past players in November.

Back in 1970 the T-C Jets were formed as a Semi Pro Football Team, known as the Triple City Jets.

The T-C Jets played until 83, winning 3 championships, 1 in 1970 and the 2nd in 1972 and the 3rd in 1981.

Then in 1997, former quarter back for the T-C Jets, Ray Stanton, became one of the head coaches for what then became the BC Jets.

Stanton got to coach his son, who followed in his fathers footsteps and was quarterback for the BC Jets.

“Back in 1970, when me and my buddies started playing, none of us dreamt that we’d be alive in 2021, let alone have a 50th anniversary. But we’re blessed and have a lot of wonderful friendships,” says Stanton.

The B-C Jets were able to bring home a championship as well.

It was in 97 where they went 13 and 1 that season.

John Cornick was another player and head coach for both teams.

Cornick says he’s excited to honor all 4 teams that brought home championships.

“It’s extremely exciting to us cause as we get older our war stories get bigger and our skills got better and we tell our grandchildren how good we were. It’s just really really exciting as Ray Stanton will say, it’s all about the friendships and the successes we had back in the day,” says Cornick.

Cornick says anyone is invited to the reunion.

It is taking place November 20th from 4 to 8 at the Relief Pitcher.

There will be no tickets sold at the door, to register, email Amerfoot@aol.com

