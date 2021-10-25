Hearth at Castle Gardens holds CHOW drive

VESTAL, NY – A local senior living community is looking out for those who don’t have enough to eat.

The Hearth at Castle Gardens in Vestal is holding its Have a Hearth Food Drive.

During the day today, Senior Life Advisor Kristen Fata was outside the Tractor Supply Store in Vestal collecting non-perishable food donations for CHOW in a CHOW van.

Donors could also drop off monetary donations.

Fata says residents at Castle Gardens came up with the idea for the food drive as a way to assist the broader community.

“Our seniors really look out for one another. We have independent residents, assisted living residents and memory care residents all working together to try to make it just one big community,” says Fata.

There are also a pair of CHOW barrels at The Hearth at Castle Gardens for residents to make donations.

The van will be back at Tractor Supply from 10 to 6 on Wednesday, delayed a day due to tomorrow’s rainy forecast.

