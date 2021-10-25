CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Humane Society receives donation from local Masonic Lodge

By Emily Venuti
 6 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Humane Society received a donation to make sure they can continue to give their animals the best care possible.

A local Masonic Lodge donated a sizeable amount to the shelter on Wednesday.

The money will go toward vet bills for the animals, which can get quite high with the price of vaccinations, treatments, spay, neuter and more.

The Humane Society was nominated by a member of the lodge, who donates to the shelter frequently.

Executive Director for the Humane Society, Karen Matson, says that the shelter is very thankful for this donation.

“We’re lucky to have people that you know, recognize our needs and they’re part of other groups that give back to the community. So, organizations such as ours and human organizations that are in the not for profit sector also benefit from groups like this, so, it’s just about getting the word out and letting people know what our needs are,” says Matson.

Matson says the Humane Society has also been taking additional steps to make sure it is as clean and sanitary as possible, including installing new flooring.

