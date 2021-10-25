CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Amazon Worker Gets Caught Sneaking A Woman Out Of The Back Of His Van

By Brady Cox
 6 days ago
Ol’ boy tried to sneak a quick one in, but these streets see everything.

You know, I had a buddy who tried to go the whole working for Amazon route.

They promise up to $32 an hour to simply drive around and deliver packages all day, you get benefits, a 401k, AND… you get to wear shorts to work. I mean, it sounds like a dream, right?

Wrong.

If you’ve ever listened to “David” by Cody Jinks, he describes his old buddy as “a shell of a man he once was.” This is exactly what my friend looked like a few months in to working for Amazon.

Seriously, you heard the war stories about long shifts, no breaks, pissing in water bottles, etc… he looked like he’d fought in World War I, II, and ‘Nam combined.

Needless to say, it ain’t all sunshine and rainbows.

It’s nothing like that “Special Delivery” movie you saw on “Skinemax” late one night when you were 14 years old… or is it?

Video of an Amazon driver parked on street recently went viral, and you can see him open up the back door, take a peek around, and swing it open even more for a young woman to climb out.

And I’m sure she was just helping him locate her missing package, right? Or, since we’re in the middle of a supply chain shortage… do you think Amazon staged this video to get more dudes to apply?

There could be a zillion different explanations for why this woman was in the back of a delivery driver’s Prime van.

Generally, the most obvious scenario is the most likely… he was simply just delivering her his a package.

Cue up the obligatory “Dick In A Box.”

Oscar Pellicier
4d ago

So what! Who knows why she climbed out of that van. If he was on his lunch hour . . . Let him enjoy time! Maybe it was his girlfriend . . . who knows and who cares. She sure looked pretty happy to me. Amazon delivers great service 👍

Dane Daniels
5d ago

If this van is rockin, don’t bother knockin.

Veranza Keenan Jr
4d ago

The main question is did he get fired lol if not I’m filling out a application today lol

Whiskey Riff

Florida Amazon Driver Fired For “Delivering A Package” In The Back Of His Prime Van

A Florida Amazon driver recently went viral after he got busted delivering his package to a woman in the back of his Prime van. Granted, her strolling out of the back of that van like she did (and the fact that this is somewhere in Florida) leads me to believe that he paid a woman of the night (in this case a woman of the broad daylight) $20 bucks for a quickie, and this wasn’t an example of an Amazon Casanova sleeping a bored housewife off her feet at the door, but still… I think the world was kind of rooting for this guy.
New York Post

Amazon driver honors request to ‘hide packages from husband’

An Amazon delivery driver’s close attention to detail has created a viral moment, and it all started with a gag doormat. Oklahoma-based psych student Cherish Longaberger received a delivery earlier this month, but instead of leaving the package at their doorstep, the Amazon driver left the small box behind a shrub.
Cody Jinks
101wkqx.com

A woman found an Amazon folder with thousands of audio recordings…

@my.data.not.yours Reply to @ladyisabellemae #privacy #fyp #foryoupage #amazon #alexa #dataprivacy #bigtech #bigbrother #trending #bigdata #privacyrevolution #update ♬ Spongebob – Dante9k. She requested all of the data that Amazon has for her and this is what she found! When she downloaded the zip files she found audio clips. In it, one...
Daily Iberian

Cat Caught Greeting Delivery Drivers On Camera | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Tuna the cat has always loved going outside. Her parents got her a GPS one day to see where she went, but to their surprise, the GPS said Tuna never left their house! One day, they went to check their security camera and caught her greeting their delivery guy 😻
Connecticut Post

Amazon will pay you $10 to get your packages at a pickup location

Amazon – a company headed by an eccentric billionaire who literally launched himself into space instead of relaxing on his piles of money – is running a deal today where they’ll take $10 off your purchase for choosing an Amazon pickup location at checkout. Amazon Hub is the company’s response...
SHOPPING
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

