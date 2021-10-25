CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama State and Morehouse Compete in Calvin Peete Collegiate Cup

By vaughnwilson
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yXNG_0ccKtRKb00

In honor of the late Calvin Peete, Alabama State and Morehouse College will play a Ryder-Cup style two day golf tournament.  Eagle’s Landing Country Club in Stockbridge, GA is the site of the 2021 Calvin Peete Collegiate Cup.

The teams will play a four-ball match play on the first morning and return in the afternoon to play an alternating ball two-man team second round.  If the teams tie, they will halve the hole as opposed to carryover.

Tuesday’s third and final round will be a six-man match play tournament, where the players from each team can earn one point toward the total.

The pristine course will play at 6,952 yards this week and will play at a par-72.

Calvin Peete the player

The tournament’s namesake was one of the best black golfers to date.  Before Tiger Woods emerged, he had won 12 tournaments, the most by any black golfer.  While Lee Elder and Charlie Sifford are considered the pioneers of black professional golf, it was Peete who elevated black golf to the prime time spotlight.

His laid-back style was perfect for bridging the gap with whites who did not want blacks to participate in golf.  Many of the segregational barriers in golf were in full swing during Peete’s tenure.

Peete was know for his straight drives, leading the PGA Tour in driving accuracy for nearly a decade straight. He overcame the racism that was prevalent on the tour during his tenure.  He was relegated to second level tournaments until he began to show his skills and began to draw major tournament invitations.

Known for wearing his stylish gatsby Kangols, Peete passed in 2015.  Before his passing, he and wife Pepper had established the First Tee program in Jacksonville, where they nurtured youth in the game of golf.

Former world long driving champion Maurice Allen was a mentee of Peete’s.  Allen credits Peete with encouraging him to continue when he had all but given up on the game of golf.

The post Alabama State and Morehouse Compete in Calvin Peete Collegiate Cup appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
City
Stockbridge, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Jacksonville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Look: What Baylor Fans Chanted At Texas After Win

Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

NCAA announces punishment for NFL assistant coach Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Football Rundown – Week 9

Fayetteville State and Bowie State are one win away this week from clinching a third straight meeting in the CIAA Championship Game. See the top match ups below in this week's HBCU Football Rundown.. The post HBCU Football Rundown – Week 9 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Ball#Golf Course#Morehouse College#Eagle#Landing Country Club#The Pga Tour
goaztecs.com

SDSU Football Ranked 21st in AP Top 25 Poll

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego State football team is ranked 21st in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, released Sunday. It is the highest the Aztecs (7-0, 3-0 MW) have been ranked since coming in at No. 19 on Oct. 8, 2017. SDSU, which is one of nine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases surprising top 6 rankings after Week 9

Kirk Herbstreit called Ohio State’s 33-24 win over Penn State Saturday night, and he was certainly impressed. The College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed for the first time this season on Tuesday night; however, Herbstreit revealed his new top 6 rankings after the Buckeyes win over the Nittany Lions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

1K+
Followers
765
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy