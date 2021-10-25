CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

National Pipe and Plastics holds open house

By NC 34 Staff
 6 days ago

ENDICOTT, NY – 3 years after another dilapidated relic of the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company era was demolished in West Endicott, a shiny new office building has taken its place.

National Pipe and Plastics held an open house today at its new headquarters at 1 North Page Avenue.

It completes the relocation of the company, which manufactures PVC pipe and PVC fittings, from its former home on Old Vestal Road in Vestal.

The 22,000 square foot structure is home to the administration that oversees the 2 National Pipe factories, one next door and the other in Greensboro, North Carolina.

President Dave Culbertson says that while the large brick E-J factory is gone, its legacy is still honored.

“That building served us for a century, and we hope this building will serve us for another century. After that, who knows what. But, it’s always been the industry of the community, and the people of the community that have made this a strong and vibrant place to live,” says Culbertson.

National Pipe used bricks from the old E-J plant to construct a monument out front with a plaque featuring a letter from a local resident whose great-grandfather once worked at the shoe factory.

Kate and Bob Crabb live nearby and say their ancestors also worked in West Endicott for EJ.

“My grandparents all worked at E-J. So, it’s nice to know that they are still respecting that work ethic and continuing it on, it looks like. This is gorgeous. They’ve definitely put the neighborhood first when they built this,” says Crabb.

Crabb says National Pipe has worked to address noise and other concerns raised by the neighbors when it first moved into the factory building several years ago.

Culbertson says the 50 acre site has room for expansion as the company looks to grow its footprint beyond the Eastern U-S and Canada.

