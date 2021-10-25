CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, OH

Local trustee accused of stealing campaign signs: I-Team

By Peggy Gallek
 6 days ago

HURON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) –  A Huron Township trustee is facing a charge for receiving stolen property after admitting to an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy that he had several election signs, that were not his, inside his vehicle.

Edward Enderle was issued a citation Sunday and is scheduled to appear in court this week to face the charge.

The deputy stopped to talk to Enderle after a woman called 911 saying she had video of the trustee taking signs.

Enderle told the deputy he thought the signs were placed illegally.

“So they are in violation of being in the road right of way,” Enderle can be heard telling the deputy on body camera video.

The deputy told Enderle that he should have called officials at the board of elections.

“Instead, the issue is, when you take it into your own hands, and then you have your sign sitting right there, it definitely makes it kind of seem a little bit odd, right?” the deputy told Enderle.

Some of the signs the deputy found inside the trustee’s vehicle were for the Perkins Township Police Levy, wile others belonged to another candidate for trustee.

The deputy returned the signs to the owners.

“The deputy did exactly what he should have done,” said Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth.  “He received a call, he investigated it properly and he got statements from the complainant and the involved party and then consulted with the prosecutor. He filed a charge he was advised to file by the prosecutor.“

The FOX 8 I-Team reached out to Enderle’s township email, asking to discuss the issue but have not yet heard back.

Enderle did tell the deputy he disagreed with the charge.

