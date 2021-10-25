CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

State Agencies Assists Dundalk Family After Their Toddler Tests Positive For Lead Poisoning

By Rachael Cardin
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1k3A_0ccKtMAC00

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — In 2020, 1,171 Maryland children tested positive for having too much lead in their blood. Landon Graham was one of them.

“I was contacted by his doctor’s office saying his lead levels were 16,” his mother, Magain Fitzgerald, told WJZ.

According to the CDC, a dangerous level of lead for a child is anything about five micrograms per deciliter. Landon’s was more than triple that.

His dad knew something was up. “At one point he was starting to be angry biting and acting weird,” said Lance Graham.

Thousands of children in the US are poisoned by lead each year. Though rental units in Maryland have to test for and disclose lead information, an inspection is not required when buying a home. This family had no idea there was lead paint in their house because it looked newly renovated.

Magain Fitzgerald and Lance Graham moved out of their home for a short time while state agencies went to work fixing the problem. “In a matter of months they moved us out into another situation, they came in, fully renovated, lead abated the home, and repainted and made it more safe,” Fitzgerald said.

The Department of Housing, the Department of the Environment and the Public Housing Department took over the bill for the $178,000 in repairs and relocation.

Landon does have to take speech therapy and see other doctors for the lingering impacts of lead poisoning.

“He does have some anger issues we’re working on, and a little bit of progression issues with his age… so there are a few things I’m trying to combat because of the lead,” Fitzgerald said.

“We will not move the needled on health and racial equity until we solve the problem of the condition of our housing stock,” said Ruth Ann Norton, CEO of Green and Healthy Homes Initiative.

Oct. 24 through Oct. 30 is Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. To find inspectors for lead if you buy a home, click here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

2-year-old with COVID-19 placed on ventilator: What parents of kids under 5 should know

Adrian James is one of the more than 320,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States in the past two weeks, according to federal data. The 2-year-old from Mount Vernon, Illinois, faced severe complications from the virus, including a nearly two-week hospital stay, five days of which he was kept alive on a ventilator, according to his mom, Tiffany Jackson.
KIDS
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 636 New Cases And13 New Deaths Reported

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 636 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by .07% to 3.16%. As of Saturday, 586 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 435 adults remain in acute care and 146 adults are in the ICU. Four children are in acute care and three kids are in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to...
MARYLAND STATE
cbslocal.com

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Dundalk, MD
Government
Dundalk, MD
Society
City
Dundalk, MD
Local
Maryland Society
The Independent

West Virginia: First to worst in COVID-19 vaccine efforts

When COVID-19 vaccines first became available, Ric Griffith’s family-owned drugstore was among 250 mom-and-pop pharmacies that helped West Virginia get off to the fastest start of any state in vaccinating its residents. Republican Gov. Jim Justice went on national news shows to declare West Virginia — a place that regularly ranks near the bottom in many health indicators — “the diamond in the rough.”Nine months later, those days are a distant memory. Demand for the vaccine has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Cases Jump To 731, State Reports More Than 21K New Booster Shots

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 731 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .06% to 3.05%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Toddler#Wjz#The Department Of Housing
fox2detroit.com

Michigan reports 1st animal coronavirus case after cat tests positive

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A cat is Michigan's first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, health officials said Tuesday. The Ingham County cat had close contact with its owners who had COVID-19 before it became ill. When the cat started sneezing, it was tested for coronavirus.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Schools Report More Than 10,000 Covid Cases Since Reopening In Person, State Board Will Revisit Mask Mandate In December

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Covid-19 has taken a toll on Maryland schools. The Maryland Department of Education revealed Tuesday there have been more than 10,000 cases among students and more than 1,800 cases among staff since classrooms reopened in person. The Maryland Dept of Education reports 10,806 confirmed #covid19 cases among students and 1,835 among staff. More than 49,000 students have had to be quarantined. Here is a cumulative look at the cases and a breakdown by county/Baltimore City. @wjz pic.twitter.com/tK2PErTCjY — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 26, 2021 Almost 50,000 students have had to be quarantined. The Department of Education listed the case rate and...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
Washington Post

Fifth-grader in Maryland dies after sudden medical emergency in classroom

A fifth-grade student died after collapsing in a classroom at his Montgomery County public school in Maryland, officials said Tuesday. School system officials in Montgomery said they do not know the child’s cause of death but said the medical emergency came on suddenly at 9:50 a.m. Monday, not long after classes began at Farmland Elementary School, in the North Bethesda-Rockville area.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Furious father says Florida school TIED mask to his seven-year-old daughter's face for SIX WEEKS: Says he thought she was medically exempt because she has Down syndrome and is nonverbal

A father in Florida has accused school officials of forcing his daughter with Down syndrome to wear a mask by tying it to the seven-year-old girl's head. Jeffrey Steele says that he was shocked when on October 7 his daughter Sophia stepped off the school bus in Indian Harbor with a medical mask tied tightly to her face with a cord that wrapped around her head.
KIDS
WDBJ7.com

Carroll County horse euthanized after testing positive for viral disease

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/VA Department of Agriculture Release) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Veterinary Services has confirmed one positive case of Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) in a quarter horse at a private farm in Carroll County. This is the first confirmed case of EIA in Virginia in several years, according to agriculture officials.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
tucson.com

Unvaccinated Tucson couple nearly died of COVID, now want others to hear their story

Sophie Mason was being moved out of intensive care when Dr. Aaron Pulsipher gently asked why she’d skipped the COVID-19 vaccine. He was curious, she said: The Tucson Medical Center emergency room was overflowing that August day with people who were unvaccinated and sick, she recalls him telling her, while other unvaccinated patients were dying in the ICU, and he was trying to make sense of it all.
TUCSON, AZ
WDVM 25

One day after indoor mask mandate lifted, Montgomery Co. once again area of substantial transmission

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Just a day after the indoor mask mandate was lifted, the county is again considered an area of substantial transmission, triggering the reinstatement of an indoor mask mandate. Before the mask requirement was lifted, the county had to achieve seven consecutive days of moderate transmission. “Substantial” transmission is 50 to 100 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘Our Healthcare Workers Are Exhausted’ Frederick County Leaders Consider Indoor Mask Mandate If Covid Cases Continue Rising

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — While the pace of Covid-19 infections in much of central Maryland is slowing, Frederick County is dealing with a positivity rate almost 50% higher than Maryland’s average. That has county leaders talking about an indoor mask mandate. They discussed the issue this week. “Our healthcare workers are exhausted” Frederick County’s Executive warns #Covid19 transmission rates remain high there @wjz pic.twitter.com/FOpSdgpOCm — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 28, 2021 “We continue to have people dying from Covid every week. One person in the past 24 hours. It concerns me greatly in a period of high transmission,” County Executive Jan Gardner said this...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Focus Grows On Monoclonal Antibody Treatment As Cases Continue To Rise

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– At one of Colorado’s largest hospitals, the threat of reaching capacity is real amid the increase in COVID-19 cases. (credit: UCHealth) “Colorado is at the brink of breaking health care, theres no other way to put it,” Dr, Richard Zane said. Dr. Zane is the Chief of Emergency Services at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, among the hospitals in the state already using the monoclonal antibody treatment on those infected with COVID-19. He says they are relying on it now more than ever. “If we can prevent one hospitalization, it’s worth doing. Our hospitals are full, our ICUs are full, our...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy