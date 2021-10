BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers to start the week in Broome County.

Today we have 720 active cases, 58 fewer than Friday.

68 of these cases are new.

Additionally, 81 people are currently hospitalized, up from Friday.

There is one more death to report, that number at 401.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.