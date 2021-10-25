CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins place Jason McCourty, Malcolm Brown on IR

 6 days ago

The Miami Dolphins will be placing safety Jason McCourty and running back Malcolm Brown on injured reserve, coach Brian Flores announced Monday.

McCourty, 34, sustained a foot injury in Miami’s 30-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He may require surgery, however NFL Network reported McCourty is seeking a second opinion.

He has recorded 21 tackles and two passes defensed in seven games (four starts) this season. He has 744 tackles and 18 interceptions in 173 career games (141 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2009-16), Cleveland Browns (2017), New England Patriots (2018-20) and Dolphins.

Brown, 28, injured his quadriceps early in Miami’s loss Sunday. He has 33 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown in seven games (three starts) this season for the Dolphins (1-6), who have lost six in a row.

Salvon Ahmed likely will elevate to the role of primary backup behind Myles Gaskin in Brown’s absence.

–Field Level Media

Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
FanSided

The Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins are perfect trade partners

The Tennessee Titans’ big win against the Buffalo Bills helped vault them into the conversation as one of the best teams in the AFC, but it came at a cost. Over the last week, the Tennessee Titans have suffered two major injuries at cornerback. The scariest long-term injury is 1st round rookie Caleb Farley tearing his ACL in his first NFL start.
985thesportshub.com

Steve Belichick Replacing Bill Belichick? // Patriots Aren’t The Patriots Anymore // Deshaun Watson Going To Dolphins? – 10/21 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the second hour by reacting to Peter King listing Steve Belichick as a possible successor to his father with the Patriots. (11:53) We discuss Julian Edelman saying the Patriots aren’t the Patriots anymore and Bill Belichick giving him permission to criticize his decisions. (21:58) The...
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins broadcast map

Whenever Hall of Fame quarterbacks Jim Kelly and Dan Marino squared off in the late 1980s and 1990s, the matchups between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins were “must-see” television, rivalry games pitting two of the AFC’s finest teams. Fast forward a few decades, and the Bills/Dolphins games have lost...
NESN

Jason McCourty Ribs Brother Devin After Patriots Make Roster Move

Devin McCourty caught a ricochet shot from a very familiar source Wednesday. The Patriots looked within the division to fill one of their recently vacated roster spots. New England signed fifth-year linebacker Calvin Munson off of Miami’s practice squad one day after fellow ‘backer Harvey Langi was placed on injured reserve.
