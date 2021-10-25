CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos acquire Kenny Young from Los Angeles Rams

The Denver Broncos addressed their linebacker shortage Monday by acquiring Kenny Young from the Los Angeles Rams .

The Broncos also will receive a seventh-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft in the deal. The Rams will receive a sixth-round selection in that same draft.

Eight-time Pro Bowl selection Von Miller became the latest Denver linebacker to sustain an injury. Miller injured his ankle during Thursday’s 17-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns, becoming the eighth injured linebacker for the Broncos — with six of them on injured reserve.

Young, 26, has recorded 46 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in seven games (all starts) this season. The UCLA product is in the final season of his original four-year deal after he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

NFL defense rankings: Tampa Bay Buccaneers climb, Denver Broncos plummet into Week 8

Young has 166 tackles, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 53 career games (19 starts) with the Rams and the Baltimore Ravens (2018-19). Los Angeles is expected to find more playing time for rookie linebacker Ernest Jones, a third-round draft pick out of South Carolina.

–Field Level Media

