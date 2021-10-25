Work begins on new Stamford train station garage after 8-year battle

Work is underway to fix the crumbling parking garage at the Stamford train station.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Mayor David Martin and Rep. Jim Himes were on hand to help break ground Monday - an event eight years in the making. Martin had battled with the state since 2013 to finally replace the structure.

"I find everything takes forever in Hartford. This is a really important project to get done,” said the governor.

Stamford has the state’s busiest train station – but only 316 commuters can park there because of falling concrete. Six years ago, the garage was shut down for months.

The new garage will have almost 1,000 parking spots. A sky bridge will connect it to the train station.

Originally, the project included a high-end development with apartments. The state scrapped that plan after squabbling with the city.

The current garage will come down by 2023. The state plans to hold on to the land and hopes to salvage a development there.

"That is a prime real estate spot, so I'm looking for the opportunity that we're going to have,” said state Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti.